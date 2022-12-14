Read full article on original website
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off in Birmingham, Alabama
Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Birmingham, Alabama. The Crimson Tide are 9-1 in non-conference play. Alabama averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game. The Bulldogs...
Top recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
Dylan Raiola, a consensus five-star quarterback from Chandler (Ariz.) High School, has reportedly decommitted from Ohio State. Raiola is considered the top college football recruit in the class of 2024. He had committed to the Buckeyes in May after receiving interest from several top programs including Georgia, USC and Oregon.
QB Green and Boise State beat North Texas in Frisco Bowl
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point...
Iowa's Filip Rebraca carries the Hawkeyes to a commanding 106-75 win against SE Missouri State
Iowa Hawkeye's forward Filip Rebraca carries the Hawkeyes to a commanding 106-75 win against the SE Missouri State Redhawks. Rebraca led the Hawkeyes with 30 points and nine rebounds.
No. 11 Baylor Bears face the Washington State Cougars
Washington State Cougars (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Baylor Bears (7-2) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Baylor Bears play the Washington State Cougars at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Bears have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Baylor ranks seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds....
College football top plays: Jackson State falls in OT in Deion Sanders' final game
It goes without saying that Deion Sanders was eager to win his last game with Jackson State. North Carolina Central was in no mood to cooperate, however. The result was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair in the Celebration Bowl, which ended with a 41-34 overtime loss for Sanders' squad. Jackson State...
Bellarmine takes on Miami (OH) after Tipton's 25-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (5-6) BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Garrett Tipton scored 25 points in Bellarmine's 69-58 victory over the Murray State Racers. The Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Bellarmine is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Verplancken leads Weber State against Cal Poly after 21-point game
Weber State Wildcats (3-7) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -5.5; over/under is 127. BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 21 points in Weber State's 82-58 victory over the Saint Martin's Saints. The Mustangs have gone 4-1...
No. 8 Kansas takes on No. 14 Indiana after Wilson's 24-point game
Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers after Jalen Wilson scored 24 points in Kansas' 95-67 win against the Missouri Tigers. The Jayhawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Kansas is ninth in college basketball with...
Uconn's Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies to a dominant 68-46 victory over Butler
Uconn Huskies' forward Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies to a dominant 68-46 victory over the Butler Bulldogs. Sanogo had 27 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
Southern hosts Rush and Youngstown State
Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 1-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -9.5; over/under is 152.5. BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Southern Jaguars after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State's 81-79 loss to the Ohio Bobcats. The Penguins have gone 3-1 at home. Youngstown...
Blanton and Eastern Kentucky host Radford
Radford Highlanders (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-6) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Radford Highlanders after Devontae Blanton scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky's 64-61 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Colonels have gone 3-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is sixth in the ASUN shooting 37.3% from...
Villanova Wildcats play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, look for 4th straight win
Villanova Wildcats (5-5) at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-5) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Saint Joseph's (PA). The Hawks have gone 3-1 at home. Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points. The...
Michigan hosts Lipscomb after Asadullah's 21-point game
Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) at Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Michigan Wolverines after Ahsan Asadullah scored 21 points in Lipscomb's 64-63 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Wolverines are 3-1 in home games. Michigan ranks second in the Big Ten with 26.6 defensive...
VCU hosts Northern Illinois after Williams' 25-point game
Northern Illinois Huskies (3-7) at VCU Rams (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -16; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the VCU Rams after Keshawn Williams scored 25 points in Northern Illinois' 88-67 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Rams are 6-1 in home games. VCU is 1-0 in...
Tyreek Hill opens up about his off-field incident at Oklahoma State | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Tyreek Hill his explain his off-field incident at Oklahoma State University. Tyreek shares he had to grow up real fast during that time. Tyreek said: "It was one of those typical college stories about a football star and a girl. It was a he say/she say moment. When I went back to Georgia I had lost everything but I still had my core unit of people that believed in me.”
Carr leads Wake Forest against Rutgers after 20-point performance
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1 ACC) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Andrew Carr scored 20 points in Wake Forest's 67-66 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-1 in home games. Rutgers...
Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida
North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the North Florida Ospreys after Nelly Cummings scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 91-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while...
Mitchell and the Cavaliers host the Jazz
Utah Jazz (17-15, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-11, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Utah Jazz. Mitchell is currently eighth in the NBA scoring 29.5 points per game. The Cavaliers are 14-2 in home games. Cleveland...
San Francisco hosts Gilbert and UNLV
San Francisco Dons (8-3) at UNLV Rebels (10-0) BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the San Francisco Dons after Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points in UNLV's 74-70 win over the Washington State Cougars. The Rebels have gone 5-0 in home games. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds....
