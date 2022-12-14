ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip

Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill calls Usain Bolt washed up: 'I'm definitely beating him' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s challenge to Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt. Tyreek calls Usain washed up in the process: “If there is a 40 yard dash I’m definitely beating Usain Bolt…now if we go 80 then he maybe has a chance.” Tyreek goes onto issue an open challenge to DK Metcalf and other WRs around the league.
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy improves to 2-0 as starter in 49ers win vs. Seahawks | THE HERD

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 to clinch the NFC West crown. Brock Purdy put up 217 yards, two touchdowns and had a 117 passer rating in his second career start (now 2-0 as a starter). However, will Purdy's success last heading into the playoffs against more elite defenses? Colin Cowherd applauds the rookie for a 'Purdy' good start, but cautions the Niners to not rely too much on George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol

The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Bills-Dolphins bout; Cowboys concern: Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Many years have passed since the Bills and Dolphins were both major players in the AFC. As of this week, it does appear as though both are headed to the playoffs. It would make the first time since (can we find the year) that both the Dolphins and Bills made the tournament with one of them being a division winner. And though the Dolphins have now lost two games in a row, it does feel like this rivalry is sorta, kinda, back from the dead.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Cardinals-Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 15 NFL matchup. The Cardinals were defeated by the New England Patriots on Monday night, while the Broncos were corralled by the Kansas City Chiefs in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Seahawks' Legion of Gloom defense returns as Christian McCaffrey, 49ers invade Seattle

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt thought he had fixed his team's leaky run defense earlier this season. But with the Seahawks chasing a postseason berth, Hurtt's unit has issues again stopping the run. Since Week 10, the Legion of Gloom has allowed 838 rushing yards, second-worst in the league to the New York Giants (848) during that span. The Seahawks gave up 101 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone in last week's 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
SEATTLE, WA

