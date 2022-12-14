Read full article on original website
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los Angeles
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per month
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona Released
5 Great Oyster Places In Los Angeles
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
FOX Sports
Can Brock Purdy carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl after clinching the NFC West? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the San Francisco 49ers 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. With the win the 49ers clinched the NFC West. The two discuss whether rookie quarterback Brock Purdy can carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl.
Ravens at Browns: 'I'm Not Close'- Deshaun Watson Problems Continue
Given that their playoffs odds are calculated to be less than one percent ... Cleveland is bad. ... in part because Texans ex Deshaun Watson has been bad. Deshaun Watson did not perform well at all in his debut with the Cleveland Browns two games ago, though he was the QB of record in a win over his old team, the Houston Texans.
Yardbarker
Time to pump the brakes on talk of Lions winning the Matthew Stafford trade
It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions after winning the Super Bowl last season. That hasn't stopped a debate from percolating that suggests Detroit was the trade's true winner. Los Angeles (4-9) began the season by trying to become...
FOX Sports
Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip
Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls Usain Bolt washed up: 'I'm definitely beating him' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s challenge to Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt. Tyreek calls Usain washed up in the process: “If there is a 40 yard dash I’m definitely beating Usain Bolt…now if we go 80 then he maybe has a chance.” Tyreek goes onto issue an open challenge to DK Metcalf and other WRs around the league.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 15 highlights: Cowboys-Jags, Eagles-Bears, Falcons-Saints, more
Week 15 of the NFL continues Sunday with a slew of highlight anticipated matchups as the 2022-23 season winds down — and we've got you covered with all the action around the league from start to finish!. Philadelphia is the only team that has clinched a playoff spot, while...
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy improves to 2-0 as starter in 49ers win vs. Seahawks | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 to clinch the NFC West crown. Brock Purdy put up 217 yards, two touchdowns and had a 117 passer rating in his second career start (now 2-0 as a starter). However, will Purdy's success last heading into the playoffs against more elite defenses? Colin Cowherd applauds the rookie for a 'Purdy' good start, but cautions the Niners to not rely too much on George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.
Colts Sign Former Broncos 3rd-Round Pick
The Indianapolis Colts have made a move to bolster their defensive line by signing a former-high draft pick of the Denver Broncos.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol
The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
FOX Sports
Bills-Dolphins bout; Cowboys concern: Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Many years have passed since the Bills and Dolphins were both major players in the AFC. As of this week, it does appear as though both are headed to the playoffs. It would make the first time since (can we find the year) that both the Dolphins and Bills made the tournament with one of them being a division winner. And though the Dolphins have now lost two games in a row, it does feel like this rivalry is sorta, kinda, back from the dead.
FOX Sports
Why Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the most dangerous team in the NFC | SPEAK
Joy Taylor believes the Philadelphia Eagles are the most dangerous team in the NFC because their offense is explosive and consistent. Dave Helman explains the San Francisco 49ers are a close second with their dominant defense but lack a dangerous quarterback leading the offense.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Cardinals-Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 15 NFL matchup. The Cardinals were defeated by the New England Patriots on Monday night, while the Broncos were corralled by the Kansas City Chiefs in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Jackson State falls in OT in Deion Sanders' final game
It goes without saying that Deion Sanders was eager to win his last game with Jackson State. North Carolina Central was in no mood to cooperate, however. The result was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair in the Celebration Bowl, which ended with a 41-34 overtime loss for Sanders' squad. Jackson State...
FOX Sports
Seahawks' Legion of Gloom defense returns as Christian McCaffrey, 49ers invade Seattle
Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt thought he had fixed his team's leaky run defense earlier this season. But with the Seahawks chasing a postseason berth, Hurtt's unit has issues again stopping the run. Since Week 10, the Legion of Gloom has allowed 838 rushing yards, second-worst in the league to the New York Giants (848) during that span. The Seahawks gave up 101 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone in last week's 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Peyton Bowen watch continues with another prediction favoring a flip to the Oklahoma Sooners
As college football works its way toward the early signing period, a major recruiting battle has become one of the top storylines in the sport. Five-star safety Peyton Bowen, who’s been committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since Jan. 1, 2022, may not end up in South Bend after all.
FOX Sports
Will Cowboys extend their win streak to five games as (-3.5) vs. Jaguars? | UNDISPUTED
After the Dallas Cowboys had to comeback as (-17) favorites against the Houston Texans, they opened as a (-5) favorite against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, that spread has dropped to only (-3.5). Skip Bayless discusses how dangerous this game is for America's Team.
