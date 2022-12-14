ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix asks students to celebrate Black History Month with art

Phoenix invites young artists to draw and important person or event celebrating the African American experience for display on the city library’s website.

The Phoenix Public Library is having its annual virtual art exhibit in February celebrating Black History Month, and young artists’ entries will be part of the event, according to a release.

Entries for artists in grades K-12 are being accepted through 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, and may be submitted at any of the 17 Phoenix public library locations or by email at socialmedialibrary@phoenix.go v .

For rules, library locations and printable submission forms: phoenixpubliclibrary.org/kids . ​

