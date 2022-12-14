Azie Tesfai Crime Drama ‘The Chase’ In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing The Chase , a crime drama from Supergirl alumna Azie Tesfai and Universal Television.

Written and executive produced by Tesfai, in The Chase, when undercover CIA agent Robert falls for his target, Katherine, everything changes. Their Bonnie & Clyde escape goes sideways when they’re captured by the American government and forced to use their opposing assets and skill set to find some of the most wanted criminals in the world, all while learning the other isn’t who they thought.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, is the studio.

Tesfai starred and wrote on The CW’s Supergirl as ex-military psychologist Kelly Olsen and DC comics superhero the Guardian. She was also the first Ethiopian person to ever portray a superhero on screen and made Arrowverse history as the first actor in a Greg Berlanti-produced series to also pen an episode on any of his shows. She previously played homicide detective Nadine Hansan in CW’s Jane the Virgin. Additional TV credits include A Million Little Things, The Kominsky Method, NCIS: Los Angeles and Ghosted, among others. The Chase marks Tesfai’s first broadcast script sale.

Tesfai is repped by Untitled Entertainment and attorneys Patti Felkner and Dave Ryan.