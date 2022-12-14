ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Azie Tesfai Crime Drama ‘The Chase’ In Works At NBC

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWxpV_0jieQt7v00

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing The Chase , a crime drama from Supergirl alumna Azie Tesfai and Universal Television.

Written and executive produced by Tesfai, in The Chase, when undercover CIA agent Robert falls for his target, Katherine, everything changes. Their Bonnie & Clyde escape goes sideways when they’re captured by the American government and forced to use their opposing assets and skill set to find some of the most wanted criminals in the world, all while learning the other isn’t who they thought.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, is the studio.

Tesfai starred and wrote on The CW’s Supergirl as ex-military psychologist Kelly Olsen and DC comics superhero the Guardian. She was also the first Ethiopian person to ever portray a superhero on screen and made Arrowverse history as the first actor in a Greg Berlanti-produced series to also pen an episode on any of his shows. She previously played homicide detective Nadine Hansan in CW’s Jane the Virgin. Additional TV credits include A Million Little Things, The Kominsky Method, NCIS: Los Angeles and Ghosted, among others. The Chase marks Tesfai’s first broadcast script sale.

Tesfai is repped by Untitled Entertainment and attorneys Patti Felkner and Dave Ryan.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Kindred’ Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins On The Process Of Adapting Octavia E. Butler For The Modern Age, Casting Newcomer Mallori Johnson, And Trying Not To “Aestheticize The Violence” Of Slavery Narratives

It’s been nearly five decades since the publication of Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed Black sci-fi novel Kindred. In an interview with Publisher’s Weekly, Butler explained that she wanted to write a thought-provoking novel “that would make others feel the history: the pain and fear that Black people have had to live through in order to endure.” The themes of racial injustice, systematic oppression and trauma are, unfortunately, still an evergreen topic, but one that has always seemed primed for its own film or television series. We can see from the recent award-winning releases of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Watchmen...
Deadline

Sci-Fi Medical Drama From Joshua Troke, Mickey Fisher & Justin Lin Set At NBC With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has given a script commitment with penalty to an untitled sci-fi medical drama from Joshua Troke (Good Sam), Extant and Reverie creator Mickey Fisher, Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment and Universal Television, where Lin is under a deal. Written and executive produced by Troke, the Untitled Joshua Troke Project follows the hardworking team of doctors caring for the pioneering residents and thrill-seeking visitors on the United States’ first lunar colony. Fisher supervises and serves as executive producer. Justin Lin, Andrew Schneider and Sal Gatdula executive produce through Perfect Storm Entertainment. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Troke is...
Deadline

‘For Better And Worse’ Family Dramedy From Ian Deitchman, Kristin Robinson & Rachel Kaplan In Development At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing the hour-long family dramedy For Better And Worse from creators Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, Rachel Kaplan’s Absecon Entertainment, and Universal Television, where Kaplan has an overall deal. Written by Deitchman and Robinson, For Better And Worse will follow the evolution of one couple, intercutting between three different stages of their marriage – when they’re just starting to date, when they have young kids, and when they are empty nesters. Deitchman and Robinson will also executive produce, as will Kaplan. Related Story NBC To Keep 10 PM Hour (For Now) As Network Eyes More Multi-Cam Comedies & Procedurals Related Story Sci-Fi Medical...
Deadline

Hulu Orders ‘Standing By’ To Series From 20th TV Animation; Creators Are Dan Levy & Ally Pankiw

Disgruntled angels are coming to Hulu. The streamer has ordered Standing By, a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, irritated guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting but also one another.   The animated series is from 20th TV Animation and creators Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw. Danielle Uhlarik will serve as showrunner and executive producer. “Standing By is about the hilarity, embarrassment and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved guardian angels,” said Levy and Pankiw in a joint statement....
Deadline

‘Sort Of’ Renewed For Season 3 By HBO Max & CBC

Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo’s comedy series Sort Of has been renewed for a third season at HBO Max. Season 2 of the comedy about a gender fluid millennial in transition in every aspect of their life debuted December 1 on HBO Max. The second installment will run through December 22, when the final two episodes hit the streamer. The series is a co-production with CBC and Sphere Media. “A coming-of-age story, Sort Of exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable… to anyone,” the logline reads. “Baig and Filippo, alongside our partners at CBC and Sienna Films, continue...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
Deadline

Jenna Ortega & Her ‘Wednesday’ Co-Star Percy Hynes White Reunite On Tiffany Paulsen’s Directorial Debut ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ortega is teaming with her Wednesday co-star, Percy Hynes White, in Winter Spring Summer or Fall for MPCA. Ortega is also serving as an executive producer. The romantic drama is being helmed by Holidate and About Fate writer Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature debut. The script was written by Dan Schoffer with revisions by Paulsen. The pic is being described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the story follows two teens (Ortega and Hynes White) on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy...
Deadline

Cecily Strong Leaving ‘SNL’ After 11 Seasons

Cecily Strong is leaving Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons on the show. A post on social media from the official Instagram account for the sketch show confirmed Strong’s exit. “We’ll miss you, Cecily,” read a cue card shared while the caption of the post said, “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We’ll miss you, Cecily!” Strong’s last episode set for Saturday, December 17 has Austin Butler as the host and Lizzo as the musical guest. RELATED: Cecily Strong Says Farewell To ‘Saturday Night Live’ On “Weekend Update” As Cathy Anne Strong made her debut on SNL as...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’ Host Austin Butler And Cast Serenade The Departing Cecily Strong With “Blue Christmas”

Cecily Strong got an Elvis goodbye on Saturday when host Austin Butler — who was later joined by the rest of the SNL cast — ended the show with a performance of “Blue Christmas.” Even Kenan Thompson had a solo during the bittersweet number for Strong, who is leaving Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons on the show. A post on social media from SNL‘s official Instagram account for the sketch show confirmed Strong’s exit earlier in the day. Strong made her debut on SNL as a featured player on September 15, 2012, and was upped the following year starting with Season 39. The comedic star...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Austin Butler Addresses “Elvis-y” Voice & Chokes Up Dedicating Hosting Gig To Late Mother

Austin Butler gave viewers a range of emotions during his monologue as host of Saturday Night Live. The actor took the stage on the NBC sketch show for the first time and addressed his evolving voice in recent years. Watch the complete monologue in the video above. Since portraying Elvis Presly in the Elvis biopic, many fans have questioned his deeper voice which sounds similar to the rock star icon. “I do want to address something. There’s people out there who say that ever since I’ve played Elvis my voice has changed — that it got deeper, more Elvis-y,” he said. “But that’s...
Deadline

Cecily Strong Says Farewell To ‘Saturday Night Live’ On “Weekend Update” As Cathy Anne

Cecily Strong got emotional on her last day on Saturday Night Live. The actor made an appearance on the “Weekend Update” segment as her character Cathy Anne also bid farewell as she was going to prison. “Actually, I’m a little emo tonight because the truth is, I’m here to say goodbye,” Strong’s Cathy Anne said before adding she was headed to prison. Cathy Anne then made a reference saying that she would be OK in prison as she already has some “friends on the inside and they seem to be doing OK.” As she said the latter, a picture of Aidy Bryant...
Deadline

Henry Cavill Is Not Returning To ‘The Witcher’ Following DC Exit As Superman

Shortly after Henry Cavill confirmed Wednesday night that he “will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Liam Hemsworth’s name started trending on Twitter, with The Witcher fans calling for Cavill’s return to the Netflix series. The wishful thinking would be just that as the Superman development will be have bearing on Season 4 of Netflix’s fantasy series, which will star Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, sources tell Deadline. Six weeks ago, Netflix sent shockwaves through The Witcher fanbase with the surprise announcement that the show has received an early Season 4 renewal with Hemsworth replacing Cavill. According to sources, the departure was...
Deadline

United Ukrainian Ballet Company The Focus Of Feature Doc ‘Front Row’ From Banijay-Backed ‘Human Playground’ Indie Scenery

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch docs indie Scenery is lining up a feature about a Ukrainian refugee ballet company. The doc, Front Row, is currently shooting across Europe as the company performs its special dance performance ‘Giselle’ in cities such as London and Paris. Dutch filmmaker Miriam Guttman, whose three-parter Seeds of Deceit was part of the Official Selection at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, is directing. No partners are involved at this stage, and the plan is to shoot more footage and release the doc at festivals in 2024. Should Ukraine capital Kiev become safer, the company will perform there but Ukraine remains locked in battle with...
Deadline

Shirley Eikhard Dies: Songwriter For Grammy-Winning ‘Something To Talk About’ Was 67

Shirley Eikhard, the songwriter behind Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67 and died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care centre in Orangeville, Ontario from cancer complications. In addition to Raitt, Eikhard had songs covered by Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, and Chet Atkins. Eikard wrote “Something to Talk About” in 1985, but initially had trouble placing it with talent. Years later, Raitt left a message on Eikhard’s phone saying she she’d just recorded it from a demo Eikhard had sent. The song was the first single from Raitt’s 1991 album Luck of the Draw...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Of $99 Digital Trading Cards

James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live as the show chose the most mocked topic of the week for its cold open: The former president’s real-life hawking of $99 digital trading cards. SNL didn’t have to stray too far from the truth for its satire, not just of Trump grifting for money, but of the entire world of NFTs, in which people have been paying top dollar for items that exist only in the virtual world. “You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them maybe, I don’t know,” Johnson as Trump...
Deadline

‘The Woman King’: Read The Screenplay Dana Stevens Forged For The Viola Davis-Starring West African War Epic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. The battle to make the historical action film The Woman King started as early as 2015 when producer Cathy Schulman and actress-producer Maria Bello approached Viola Davis about starring in an all-Black female warrior tale. With Davis attached and Sony’s TriStar Pictures onboard, the team offered screenwriter Dana Stevens the chance of a lifetime she couldn’t refuse. The Woman King, based on a real faction of Beninese female soldiers known as the Agoije, follows its leader Nanisca (Davis) and...
Deadline

Joshua Malina Signs With Stewart Talent

Joshua Malina, best known his roles on the television series Scandal, Sports Night and The West Wing, has signed with Stewart Talent for representation Malina’s relationship with The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin began with his Broadway debut in the ensemble cast of Sorkin’s A Few Good Men. Malina went on to star as Will Bailey on seasons 4-7 of NBC’s Sorkin-created The West Wing. With over 500 hours of television to his credit, Malina has guest-starred on numerous series and currently recurs on NBC’s American Auto. He is known for his portrayal of David Rosen on all seven seasons of...
Deadline

Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78

Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
Deadline

Jane Fonda Says Cancer In Remission: “Best Birthday Present Ever”

Jane Fonda disclosed today that her cancer is in remission and she can discontinue chemotherapy treatment. In a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever!!!,” the two-time Oscar winning actor and climate awareness activist writes, in part, “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy...
Deadline

‘Dead To Me’ Lands At No. 2 On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts After Season 3 Debut

The week of November 14 to 20 was a big viewing week for Netflix, with four different programs notching over a billion viewing minutes, according to Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts. The Crown reigned over the charts during its second week on the streamer, notching 1.78B minutes viewed. That’s just a tad below the 2.13B viewing minutes it logged in its debut week. Dead To Me took the No. 2 spot, thanks to its third and final season — which hit Netflix on November 17. The comedy, starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, managed 1.39B minutes viewed. Meanwhile Manifest dropped to...
Deadline

Deadline

148K+
Followers
41K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy