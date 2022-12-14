ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, ME

WMTW

Tractor-trailer rollover in Greene shuts down area roads

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Multiple roads in Androscoggin County are closed Friday night due to weather-related crashes, including one involving a tractor-trailer. In Greene, a tractor-trailer flipped over onto its side and slid after losing control on Sawyer Road. Nobody was hurt in the rollover, but traffic is shut...
GREENE, ME
NECN

Maine State Police Searching for Missing 21-Year-Old Man

Police in Lewiston, Maine, have asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing 21-year-old. Abdullahi Abdi's car was found abandoned around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 126 in Wales, state and local police said. Abdi's family is concerned for his wellbeing and he is considered a missing...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail

GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
GRAY, ME
coast931.com

One dead after fiery crash in Otisfield

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oxford County. Emergency responders were called to Powhatan Road in Otisfield at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, the vehicle flipped onto its roof and burst into flames. The crash brought wires down, prompting Central Maine Power...
OTISFIELD, ME
WGME

Pleasant Mountain closed Saturday after power outage

BRIDGTON (WGME) - One of Southern Maine's more popular ski mountains had to shut down Saturday due to a power outage. Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton says they had extensive tree damage to their power lines and had to close for the day. After heavy snowfall in the region, they do...
BRIDGTON, ME
WGME

Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season

AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Westbrook holiday lights wow out-of-towners

WESTBROOK, Maine — In the long, dark winter nights in Maine shine the City of Westbrook's holiday lights in Riverbank Park and Main Street. The city increased its budget for these lights since the pandemic: $25,000 in 2020; $50,000 in 2021, and $75,000 in 2022, according to Mayor Michael Foley. City public services staff said there is a reason behind the spending.
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Bull Moose to close Sanford store, start new chapter in Biddeford

Bullish on Biddeford, Bull Moose will bring new life into a storefront formerly occupied by a bookstore that went out of business in 2020. The music and entertainment retailer plans to close its location on Main Street in Sanford and relocate to 403 Mariner Way, at the former home of Nubble Books. The bookstore closed in July 2020 after 20 years in business, blaming a 10-week shutdown at the start of COVID.
BIDDEFORD, ME

