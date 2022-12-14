Read full article on original website
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Metro Atlanta’s iconic restaurant known for its ‘Ghetto Burger’ closes its doors after 51 years
ATLANTA — The world-famous Ann’s Snack Bar will not be re-opening after shutting down during the pandemic. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Wall Street Journal named the “Ghetto Burger” the best burger in America in 2007. The restaurant was an...
Ex-Howard University Professor to Lead Black Entrepreneurship Center
Dr. Grant Warner, a former Howard University professor, has been tapped to lead the Center for Black Entrepreneurship The post Ex-Howard University Professor to Lead Black Entrepreneurship Center appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reveals latest expansion of new gates
ATLANTA — City and airport leaders are celebrating the opening of new gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It’s the first expansion at the airport in a decade since the international terminal opened. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach takes...
wabe.org
Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them
More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
littlepinkbook.com
PINK’s Nobu Atlanta PopUp Dinner
Some of America’s top women business leaders gathered over leche martinis, black cod and tiradito this week to connect with other women influencers, and to check out the newest hotspot—the just opened Nobu Atlanta. For many, it was the first women’s gathering since Covid. Post-Thanksgiving, The Coca-Cola Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Beatriz Perez; Equifax Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Julia Houston; Porsche North America Corporate Counsel Chelsea Dennis; Huddle House EVP and General Counsel Melissa Rothring; EY Managing Director Chevy Arnold; Cox Enterprises Chief Legal Counsel Jennifer Hightower and many others talked about gratitude, and how it spills into work, their evolving leadership styles, and grooming the next generation of leaders.
T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president
The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WKRC
Pastor wants to grow weed, start cannabis business to get people back in church
ATLANTA (TND) — A Georgia pastor well known for his unorthodox ideas is going viral for his plan to get more people, especially Black men and those who "smell like weed," into his church. Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta shared his idea on...
Atlanta Shoe Market’s February Show Is Already Sold Out
Atlanta Shoe Market is continuing its growth into 2023 by already declaring it’s sold-out. “We have never sold out this early in the 40 years that I’ve worked here,” Atlanta Shoe Market executive director Laura Conwell-O’Brien told FN. “We typically hit this mark right before the show opens, not two months before it’s set to start.” Now, Conwell-O’Brien said there are over 20 additional exhibitors on the waiting list for the next edition of Atlanta Shoe Market, slated to run Feb. 18-20. “We have over 1 million-square-feet of shoes from 858 exhibitors with over 1,500 brands for retailers to shop in February,”...
City of South Fulton extends bar and restaurant operating hours
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A major change is now in place at restaurants and bars in the city of South Fulton. City leaders passed a resolution allowing bars and restaurants to stay open until 3 a.m., amending the original law that had the same establishments close by 2 a.m. due to the pandemic.
wabe.org
New $750,000 investment to protect affordable housing for Atlanta legacy residents who live along the BeltLine
Rob Brawner, the executive director of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, says homes along the Atlanta BeltLine are some of the fast appreciation values in the country and oftentimes low-income households don’t benefit from the increase. But that could all change thanks to a new partnership between the Atlanta Neighborhood...
atlantafi.com
Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain
If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives
ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
atlantafi.com
Report: Atlanta The Top Real Estate Market To Watch In 2023
Atlanta, Georgia is once again one of the top housing markets in the United States, according to new figures from the National Association of Realtors. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist and senior vice president of research, forecasts that Atlanta will be the nation’s top real estate market to watch in 2023 and beyond, an NAR news release says.
Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood
A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.
Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
South Fulton police said Saturday that a local Walmart has canceled a $100,000 gift card giveaway planned by Atlanta rap...
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling
ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
luxury-houses.net
Your Imagination is Limitless at this $9.15M Amazing Estate in Atlanta, GA
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home designed for entertaining while providing developing options of the land investment in the future now available for sale. This home located at 825 Davis Dr, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 14,847 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Hirsh – Hirsh Real Estate Buckhead.com (404-492-9000) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
luxury-houses.net
This $3,495M Home is Where Elegance Meets Comfort, While being Surrounded with Privacy and Tranquility in Milton, GA
The Home in Milton sits on over an acre and a half lot with views of the golf course, now available for sale. This home located at 3213 Balley Forrest Dr, Milton, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,937 square feet of living spaces. Call Andrea Cueny – Ansley Real Estate – (Phone: (770) 284-9900) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Milton.
atlantanewsfirst.com
T.I., DeKalb Co. judge celebrates Project Pinnacle diversion program graduates
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mentors are making a beneficial change in the lives of young people who were on a violent path in Georgia. A diversion program called Project Pinnacle focuses on educating young people who have been arrested for their choices and gives them a chance to clear their record of a first-time non-violent felony charge.
City of South Fulton bars can once again stay open and serve alcohol until 3 a.m. | Here's the caveat
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Many bars and clubs throughout metro Atlanta are allowed to stay open until 3 a.m., and now with a new resolution, the City of South Fulton will now once again be able to do the same. South Fulton restaurants and clubs had to close at...
