Atlanta, GA

wabe.org

Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them

More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
littlepinkbook.com

PINK’s Nobu Atlanta PopUp Dinner

Some of America’s top women business leaders gathered over leche martinis, black cod and tiradito this week to connect with other women influencers, and to check out the newest hotspot—the just opened Nobu Atlanta. For many, it was the first women’s gathering since Covid. Post-Thanksgiving, The Coca-Cola Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Beatriz Perez; Equifax Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Julia Houston; Porsche North America Corporate Counsel Chelsea Dennis; Huddle House EVP and General Counsel Melissa Rothring; EY Managing Director Chevy Arnold; Cox Enterprises Chief Legal Counsel Jennifer Hightower and many others talked about gratitude, and how it spills into work, their evolving leadership styles, and grooming the next generation of leaders.
TheAtlantaVoice

T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president

The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Footwear News

Atlanta Shoe Market’s February Show Is Already Sold Out

Atlanta Shoe Market is continuing its growth into 2023 by already declaring it’s sold-out. “We have never sold out this early in the 40 years that I’ve worked here,” Atlanta Shoe Market executive director Laura Conwell-O’Brien told FN. “We typically hit this mark right before the show opens, not two months before it’s set to start.” Now, Conwell-O’Brien said there are over 20 additional exhibitors on the waiting list for the next edition of Atlanta Shoe Market, slated to run Feb. 18-20. “We have over 1 million-square-feet of shoes from 858 exhibitors with over 1,500 brands for retailers to shop in February,”...
atlantafi.com

Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain

If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives

ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
atlantafi.com

Report: Atlanta The Top Real Estate Market To Watch In 2023

Atlanta, Georgia is once again one of the top housing markets in the United States, according to new figures from the National Association of Realtors. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist and senior vice president of research, forecasts that Atlanta will be the nation’s top real estate market to watch in 2023 and beyond, an NAR news release says.
fox5atlanta.com

MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling

ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
luxury-houses.net

Your Imagination is Limitless at this $9.15M Amazing Estate in Atlanta, GA

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home designed for entertaining while providing developing options of the land investment in the future now available for sale. This home located at 825 Davis Dr, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 14,847 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Hirsh – Hirsh Real Estate Buckhead.com (404-492-9000) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
luxury-houses.net

This $3,495M Home is Where Elegance Meets Comfort, While being Surrounded with Privacy and Tranquility in Milton, GA

The Home in Milton sits on over an acre and a half lot with views of the golf course, now available for sale. This home located at 3213 Balley Forrest Dr, Milton, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,937 square feet of living spaces. Call Andrea Cueny – Ansley Real Estate – (Phone: (770) 284-9900) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Milton.
atlantanewsfirst.com

T.I., DeKalb Co. judge celebrates Project Pinnacle diversion program graduates

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mentors are making a beneficial change in the lives of young people who were on a violent path in Georgia. A diversion program called Project Pinnacle focuses on educating young people who have been arrested for their choices and gives them a chance to clear their record of a first-time non-violent felony charge.
