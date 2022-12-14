Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
Fish and Game to Begin Big Game Surveys in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will begin taking surveys of large animals like deer and elk in the Magic Valley Region with a helicopter in the next several weeks into the new year. The flights will survey the populations of deer, elk, and pronghorn as they typically gather during the winter in larger numbers.“Over the next two months, flights will happen across the Magic Valley Region” according to Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager in a prepared statement, “in December most of the flights will focus on herd composition, in our southern-most game management units. Then, we’ll transition to mule deer, elk, and pronghorn capture operations throughout the region and a deer abundance survey in the South Hills, Albion Mountains, and Jim Sage areas in mid- to late January.” At times the helicopters will be used to capture some animals to place radio collars on them and do more in-depth analysis on them. Fish and Game said it will take precautions to lessen the disturbance of the animals while the surveys are being done. The agency has been conducting arial surveys all across the state in recent weeks.
How Concerned Should You Be About Identify Theft and Fraud in Idaho?
During the holiday season, most of us use our credit cards and debit card more than at any time of the year. We are out shopping at stores we may not normally enter, or going to sites that we typically never visit, and put in our info or use our cards in places we typically wouldn't. With so many purchases happening this time of year, if you aren't paying close attention to your statements, you may not realize that a charge has been made that you didn't make. Fraud and identity theft are common these days and peak more during the holiday season. Compared to other states, how does Idaho compare, and should you be worried about identity theft and fraud?
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
TikTok Banned on Idaho Government Phones, Computers, and Networks
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor issued an executive order Wednesday banning the use of the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices and networks. Gov. Brad Little said in a statement the platform posses a risk to state and national security saying the Chinese government can use it to collect "critical information from our state and federal government." The executive order comes after the FBI issued a warning on the security threat the app and website can be used for espionage purposes. The order prohibits the downloading of the app or the access of the TikTok website on all state issued phones, computers, tablets, or other electronic devices that can access the internet. The order requires the app to be removed from any device that currently has it on it. The governor said the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services will block TikTok from government networks and devices. The order does not impact private or business related devices. Idaho joins several other states that have taken similar moves.
Fish and Game Begin Feeding Elk in Wood River Valley
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has started feeding elk in the Wood River Valley to prevent the animals from migrating into nearby towns. The feeding at Bullwacker, the only elk feeding station in Idaho, usually starts in December and lasts until April, according to Idaho Fish and Game. On average 125 elk are fed at the site during the winter. People have been asked to avoid the area so not to disturb the elk that gather there. "A large number of deer and elk have become year-round or seasonal residents within communities throughout the Wood River Valley, leading to an increased number of human-wildlife conflicts in the winter. Big game that remains in and around communities run a higher risk of getting hit on roads and highways, caught in fences, falling through thin ice on decorative ponds and into household window wells, as well as getting chased by off-leash dogs, and tangled in swing sets and hammocks," said Idaho Fish and Game in an announcement. Yearly feeding operations started in the 1980s, but elk have been fed by the agency since the 1950s periodically. Idaho Fish and Game asks that people living in the area not feed elk to prevent the animals from moving closer into neighborhoods. Earlier this week the U.S. Forest Service-Ketchum Ranger District closed some areas off to prevent people from disturbing deer and elk.
Can You Guess Idaho’s Highest Natural Elevation Point?
It was International Mountain Day over the weekend, and that made me curious to know the tallest mountains and highest elevations points in Idaho. Before you keep scrolling for more pictures and details, do you know the highest elevation point in Idaho? Do you have any guesses? I’ll be honest, there’s no way I’d know this stuff if I wasn’t looking it up right now haha!
Creepy Idaho Murder Cases That Need A Netflix Documentary
When it comes to true crime, one could argue that nobody does it better than Netflix. Seriously, it seems like every other week there is a true crime documentary on Netflix that goes "viral." No kidding, I just came across this documentary about this strong woman the other day who...
Do You Live in One of 2022’s 10 Best Suburbs in Idaho?
As we wrap up 2022, here’s a glimpse at which places in Idaho were among the best suburbs in the state. When Niche.com puts together its rankings of cities, towns, suburbs and schools, they comb through a lot of data to give the places that appear on its list a letter grade. We’re talking about everything from FBI crime statistics and CDC data about premature deaths to the Bureau of Labor Statistics grocery and gas price index and the Census Bureau’s home value-to-income ratio. They also factor in the responses Niche users who actually live in these places report through the website’s survey.
Environmentalists Could Shut Down Talk Radio in Idaho
I’m a broadcast lifer. For nearly 40 years I’ve worked in radio and TV. Mostly radio and with a few detours between broadcast jobs. I’ve come to believe it’s about the only thing I can really do on a daily basis. There are days when I feel like a buggy maker in 1910. You realize there’s still some business available but from a technological perspective, I’m in antique sales.
Idaho Reddit User Makes Case For Weed Over Authorized Alcoholism
The alcohol versus marijuana debate is one that has been carried out by healthcare professionals for decades. A recent Idaho Reddit user bluntly, and astutely, questioned the state's willingness to allow bottles to empty over cached bowls. Many of us have errands to run on our lunch breaks. For many...
Did You Know You Can Dine Inside Adorable Rooftop Igloos In Idaho?
Sometimes it isn’t enough to just go out and eat dinner with friends and family. Sometimes you need a special or unique location for the gathering. Well, the perfect location for a magical winter dinner does exist and you don’t need to travel far to experience it. Idaho...
SURPRISE: An Idaho Neighbor has America’s Worst Drivers
Quick, what state has America’s worst drivers? You get three guesses and the first two won’t count. They have special plates on their vehicles that warn they are Unable to Administer Highway. This is abbreviated as the warning Utah. They roam Interstate highways at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. They weave in and out of heavy traffic on Route 15. They appear to have no peripheral vision. It’s like everyone from Utah drives like an old woman!
Ban Of Public Drag Performances? One Twin Falls Event Is Hoping To Stop It
A new bill has been proposed to lawmakers to prevent the public performance of drag in Idaho. This weekend, there is an event in Twin Falls where LGBTQ+ and supporters can gather to help combat the potential decision. Ban Of Public Drag In Idaho Being Proposed. After several events where...
What Would You Do? The Idaho Winter Weather Ruining Roads and Plans
What would you do? What would you do if you have an important meeting, a flight to catch, or an appointment you can't miss, but find that the snow or ice is keeping you from getting where you need to be? Do you risk it and persist through the conditions until you get going? Do you call a friend or family member to come bail you out and risk them being stuck? Do you call an Uber or Lift, that might be able to make it through the conditions? Do you say, 'oh well,' and let the conditions win the day and accept your loss? The weather is coming and many of us will likely be in this fate soon, but what would you do?
Why Your Packages and Mail Are Missing in the Magic Valley and Where They Are
There are less than two weeks until Christmas and many of us are checking the mail daily for packages that have been ordered as gifts. Perhaps you are expecting a package from someone, or you have ordered something online for your children, your partner, or somebody else. The mail service and delivery companies are busy this time of year and it isn't uncommon to see packages arrive a day or two later than their expected delivery date. It is a problem though when one of the people that is supposed to be delivering them, decides to stop doing so daily, and that has happened recently in the Magic Valley.
WATCH: Idaho Fish and Game Pull Deer Trapped in Old Water Tank
HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX)-In mid-November Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers had to extract a mule deer buck that had gotten trapped in an old water tank. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the water tank is what remains of an old hotel water system built in the late 1800s and several animals have gotten trapped from time to time. Video shared by Idaho Fish and Game shows the young buck trying to jump out of the concrete structure. Conservation officers waited for the deer to present a good shot so it could be anesthetized and prepped for extraction. Once the animal went down officers went to work getting it out safely. A sling was placed around the deer so it could be lifted out safely. The animal was tagged to show it had been tranquilized, vitals were checked, and then the drugs were reversed allowing the buck to run away. Check out the video below:
Will Southern Idaho Have A White Christmas
While snow probably won’t fall on Christmas, there is a chance of snow on December 20th which could drop a blanket of white an inch thick. The temperatures won’t get over 30 degrees until Christmas Eve, so there’s a chance that with what we currently have on the ground and the additional inch on the 20th, we could have a White Christmas. The Weather Channel defines a White Christmas as a day with at least 1 inch of snow on the ground. It just won’t look like a snow globe when you look out your windows.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0