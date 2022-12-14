Read full article on original website
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
Injury Scare Involving Ricochet Occurs During WWE SmackDown Taping
World Cup champion Ricochet lost to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX with the championship on the line. In order to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Imperium attacked Ricochet after the match until Braun Strowman saved him.
Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More
Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Moline, IL 12/17/2022
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois. * Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. * Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Karrion Kross & Scarlett. *...
Undertaker 1 Deadman Show Coming To Montreal In Early 2023
This week, WWE announced details regarding the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW coming to Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 2023. As first reported by Postmedia news, WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber.
Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage
AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
New Segments Revealed For AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, Updated Line-Up
Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson will appear live in separate segments on next Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Danielson will speak as he pursues AEW World Champion MJF. Starks’ appearance comes just one week after MJF retained the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring with a low blow in the Winner Takes All main event at Winter Is Coming. After the match, Danielson came out and chased MJF away before raising Starks’ hand in the air to bring the show to a close.
Speculation Regarding Who Played Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Uncle Howdy appeared as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy is still a popular hashtag on social media today. There’s no word on who played Howdy on SmackDown, but the most popular theory is that it’s Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas has long been expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline.
Backstage News on Sasha Banks Wanting a Similar WWE Contract to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks), who was suspended in May after leaving RAW with Naomi, has officially left WWE. As PWMania.com previously reported, she negotiated her exit from the company “months ago.”. Dave Meltzer confirmed earlier rumors that a return was brought up after the regime change in the most...
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect of AEW’s Trios Best of Seven Series
In their upcoming match in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Death Triangle. The December 21 Dynamite episode will feature a No Disqualification Match between the two teams. Falls Count Anywhere competition will take place in the sixth bout if necessary.
Backstage Update on Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks’ Departure
Since leaving WWE RAW in May, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been absent from the world of professional wrestling. Banks’ future in wrestling has been the subject of numerous rumors; the most recent is that she reportedly negotiated her release from WWE over the summer and will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month while also working additional dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Click here to learn more about Banks’ situation.
WWE Tribute to the Troops Results – December 17, 2022
On December 17, 2022, WWE aired WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022. Following the conclusion of the live episode of SmackDown on November 11, the event was taped from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here are full results and highlights:. * Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet defeated Imperium...
AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle
Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.
Dax Harwood Calls Most Recent FTR vs. The Briscoes Match As His “Masterpiece”
The double dog collar match between FTR and The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle 2022 was a masterpiece. “Top Guy” Dax Harwood thinks so. The FTR tag-team member took to Instagram this week and wrote about the recent tag-team showdown from the year-end Ring Of Honor pay-per-view as his “masterpiece.”
Impact Wrestling Wanted to Sign Roxanne Perez Before She Joined WWE
Impact Wrestling’s Tommy Dreamer mentioned on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio that the company wanted to sign Roxanne when she wrestled for them in January. Perez signed with WWE earlier this year and defeated Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Title on Tuesday’s NXT:. “Which...
Spoiler: Another Match Revealed for the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
The second match for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 has been confirmed. During Friday night’s SmackDown tapings, it was revealed that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa would take place during the live SmackDown on December 30. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced the match during an in-ring promo.
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for Next Week’s Taped WWE SmackDown
Due to the Christmas holiday, the December 23 WWE SmackDown on FOX is also being taped tonight in Chicago. Several matches and segments for next week’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. We will have full live spoilers shortly. * Promo with The Bloodline. * Undisputed...
Quincy Elliott Returns to In-Ring Action at Saturday’s WWE NXT Live Event
NXT star Quincy Elliott made his in-ring return. Eliott returned to in-ring action at Saturday night’s NXT live event in Tampa, Florida. He announced on social media that he has been medically cleared to compete in the ring and that he is ready to perform. Elliott did not elaborate on why he was absent from action.
Alternate Footage of Top Dolla’s Failed Dive on WWE SmackDown (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported “Top Dolla” AJ Francis says he’s fine after botching a suicide dive during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Hit Row defeated The Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s taped SmackDown.
