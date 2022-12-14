Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaWrld_FaymuzCalifornia State
5 Great Oyster Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
Related
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s ejection vs. Thunder, explained
Ja Morant’s controversial ejection in the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday sparked outrage all over NBA Twitter. After all, why was the superstar guard slapped with a technical foul for talking to a fan? Apparently, however, Morant’s exchange with the fan was not what earned him […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s ejection vs. Thunder, explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
Ja Morant reacts to NBA’s explanation for ridiculous ejection
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have quietly risen to the top of the crowded Western Conference standings this season. Despite that, their 115-109 loss on Saturday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder saw them miss out on a solid opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the pack in the West.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson notches epic Shaquille O’Neal feat
Zion Williamson is a monster for the New Orleans Hornets. The star forward has been lighting it up in his first healthy season in the NBA. All the hype surrounding him has been fully validated. There’s no better example of that than his performance on Saturday, when he notched a feat that no one, save […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson notches epic Shaquille O’Neal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Tobias Harris injury update after being late scratch in Sixers win vs. Warriors
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll despite injuries to key players. Tyrese Maxey is still recovering from a foot injury and other guys are dealing with smaller injuries that keep them out of games. Most recently, it was Tobias Harris who had to miss a game for the Sixers due to a sudden injury. […] The post Tobias Harris injury update after being late scratch in Sixers win vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update
After exiting their last game with a foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Anthony Davis will be out for a month, per Shams Charania. The star big man left their game against the Washington Wizards after landing awkwardly on his foot. Now, LA will be without their superstar big man for a significant […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
Two seasons ago, the Memphis Grizzlies upset the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 play-in tournament, sparking one of the league’s most fearsome rivalries. Last season, the Grizzlies shocked the world and reached the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference before losing to the Warriors, this time in the West Semis. This year, Ja Morant has continued his MVP-caliber play and catapulted Memphis to the top seed in the West.
Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater. “One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage […] The post Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter
Former NBA player and assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested Saturday just hours after receiving a Master’s degree from the University of Miami, according to Andy Slater. Slater reports that Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after an incident involving his daughter. Stoudemire allegedly told police officers that his daughter “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”
Wild Ja Morant ejection in Grizzlies vs. Thunder sparks outrage, calls for referee to be punished
Ja Morant’s shocking ejection for talking to a fan sparked outrage around NBA Twitter, with several fans demanding the league to suspend, fine or fire the referee who made the call. For those who missed it, Morant was handed his second technical foul late in the second quarter of...
NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Charlotte Hornets will travel to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Nuggets prediction and pick. The Hornets lost 125-106 at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Lamelo Ball led the...
Anthony Davis’ final status for Lakers vs. Wizards amid concerning foot injury
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has now been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards after sustaining a foot injury on Friday. Davis wasn’t able to finish their showdown with the Denver Nuggets after he was forced to exit in the first half due to the foot issue. He was eventually ruled […] The post Anthony Davis’ final status for Lakers vs. Wizards amid concerning foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Red Sox joins Justin Turner chase with two other teams
After losing Xander Bogaerts and J.D Martinez in free agency, the Boston Red Sox are wasting no time trying to reload their roster. Their first target? Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, according to Jon Heyman. Boston is looking to bolster their infield by grabbing the talented Turner. “Red...
Texans RB Dameon Pierce dealt tough injury blow amid standout rookie campaign
The Houston Texans have placed running back Dameon Pierce on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. As the NFL requires any player on IR to miss at least four games, Pierce’s season has now come to an end. Pierce suffered a notable ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Texans’ Week 14 road […] The post Texans RB Dameon Pierce dealt tough injury blow amid standout rookie campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0