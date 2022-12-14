Read full article on original website
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semitrucks and the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semitrucks outside of California.
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
Michigan’s recount was ‘worth the time’ for requester. Clerks have mixed feelings.
ST. JOHNS, MI – Midterm results have changed very little in Michigan’s massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3. But the investigative effort has already proved successful for the group of election skeptics that requested it. “It was worth the time, because a number of problems that need...
12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
Whitmer looking to 'put a bow' on redistricting group that continues work after maps done
LANSING, Mich. — Nearly a year to the day after Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, also known as MICRC, chose its final maps, the group in charge of drawing the state's political lines continues to meet. The new maps created by the commission, which were used in the key...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Whitmer: Grants awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan homes, rentals
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to support the construction of 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the number of housing units for residents in six counties.The funding comes from the Missing Middle program, which is administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). This program uses federal resources from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide funding to developers investing, constructing, and rehabbing properties.According to a news release from the governor's office, the awarded grants will reduce the cost the renter or buyer will have to pay. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to...
Democrats eye renewable energy reform. A mid-Michigan county may be a model
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP – From his Gratiot County farmhouse, John Peck can see 24 wind turbines. Some are miles away across soybean fields and overlap along the horizon; others are close enough that, when it’s windy, Peck can hear their distinct sound. “They all make their own noise,”...
Michigan’s flu surge is early and could already be outpacing pre-COVID seasons
Michigan is seeing an above-average spike in influenza hospitalizations despite lagging national data indicating the state was among the five lowest states just last week. During the second week of December, Corewell Health East identified 760 flu patients, up from 344 such cases during the final week of November. During that time, the inpatient census for flu jumped from 43 patients to 79, according to Dr. Matthew Sims, the hospital’s director of infectious disease.
In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales
The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
Michigan Democrats are making history
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez, Lara Priluck, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! The Fed raises interest rates again, Brittney Griner pledges to play in the WNBA again in her first statement since being released, Congress passes a one-week stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown and President Joe Biden says the country is “all in” on Africa’s future during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. First, we focus on the turning political tides in the Great Lake State.
