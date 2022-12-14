ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KRMG

OU opens its nursing school to all eligible applicants

Oklahoma ranks 46th in the nation in the number of nurses per capita. In an effort to relieve the nursing shortage in Oklahoma, the state’s flagship university is accepting all eligible applicants for it’s College of Nursing next year. OU’s nursing program generally accepts about 20 percent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Who is on the Oklahoma Nov. 8 ballot?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Nov. 8, Oklahomans will head to the polls to select candidates for various state and national offices. Here is a look at state and federal races Oklahomans will decide. Candidates for Governor’s Race:. Kevin Stitt (R) Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has been Oklahoma’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Braylin Presley commits to Tulsa

Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Braylin Presley took to Twitter on Friday to announce his commitment to Tulsa. A former four-star prospect out of high school, Presley entered the transfer portal Dec. 6, one day after the winter transfer window opened. He is the younger brother of current Oklahoma State junior Brennan Presley.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

State health officials sound the alarm on RSV surge in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top health officials sounded the alarm Tuesday on RSV cases rising in the state as families across Oklahoma continue to deal with the virus. “We wanted to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Younger brother of Malcolm Rodriguez gets PWO offer from Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Each year, Oklahoma State football offers a handful of preferred walk-ons a spot for its roster, but very few — if any — of those are the sibling of an All-Big 12, All-American linebacker. On Thursday, the Cowboys extended a PWO opportunity to Wagoner (Okla.) multi-position standout Gabriel Rodriguez, who is the younger brother of former Oklahoma State great and current Detroit Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez.
STILLWATER, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World

Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Lands PWO Commitment From LB Andrew McCall

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State lands a preferred walk-on commitment from Atoka (OK) HS linebacker, Andrew McCall. He chose Oklahoma State over offers he received from Butler, East Central and Navy. McCall is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker out of Atoka (OK) HS in the 2023 class. This past season, McCall...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings. It’s a saga that has been going on for more than 15 years. The REAL ID Act was...
OKLAHOMA STATE

