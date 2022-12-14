ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Parish, LA

GALLERY: Louisiana focuses on recovery after tornado storms

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grfuv_0jieOKtE00

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 13, 2022, several parishes and counties in the Ark-La-Miss were affected by tornado storms and received damages that are hard to process. According to officials, over 300 residents in Union Parish were without power , powerlines were damaged in Farmerville, and Madison Parish received storm damage as well. As of now, the Ark-La-Miss focuses on recovering from the severe weather that occurred.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFOft_0jieOKtE00
    Shelter provided in Farmerville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWbAN_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Union Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Iftb_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Union Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwSpk_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Union Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGuwS_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Union Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHhLH_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Union Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AseHr_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Union Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlJba_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Madison Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqjsO_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Madison Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zT92_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Madison Parish
  • Storm damages in Madison Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9Zs2_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Madison Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ereee_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Madison Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkETf_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Madison Parish
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WoHv_0jieOKtE00
    Storm damages in Madison Parish

Shortly after the storms left Union Parish, shelter was provided for residents at the Willie Davis Jr. Recreational Center located at 116 Cox Ferry Road in Farmerville, La. The center had emergency beds, MRE’s, water and other resources available for residents in need.

On December 14, 2022, the Town of Farmerville released a statement in regard to the tornado storm and the damages it caused in the town.

Our hearts and prayers are with the families affected by this devastating tornado. Thank you for all the overwhelming calls and support we have received. So many of you have offered your support and asked how you can help. At the Willie Davis Jr. Recreation center, 116 Cox Ferry Rd, we are accepting donations of non-perishable items and clothing to put together food and clothing boxes. They are also accepting toiletries and hygiene items to include. Any large donations such as furniture and appliances, can be dropped off at the Gym at 606 Bernice St, Farmerville. For monetary donations, an account has been set up at Marion State Bank, #1234250. Please consider donating financially so items and services can be met as they arise. If you or your church/organization would like to set up a time to help with meal preparation, please contact Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center at 318-368-3729 or the Mayor’s Office at 318-368-9242 to schedule a time.

Town of Farmerville

To view donation drop-off sites for residents in need, view the table below.

Venue Address
Willis Knighten Cardiology Clinic 2313 Commons Court, Suite 5,
Ruston, La.
Benoit Ford North 206 S. Main St,
Farmerville, La.
Union Parish Library 202 W. Jackson St,
Farmerville, La.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
K945

A ‘Bussin’ Get Away in North Louisiana

Sometimes You Just Need to Get Away From Everything. However, our bank accounts may not agree with our spontaneous trips. Have you ever seen those really cool and unusual Airbnbs and once you click on the listing the price just turns you off? Although you've been told that living in a van down by the river is less than ideal, what if you took an extended stay in a bus down by the river?
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming. “This is a day […]
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD’s Digital Reporters earn college degrees during Fall 2022 commencements

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate our digital reporters, Rickenzie Johnikin and Abby Johnson, on earning their college degrees. Rickenzie earned her Master’s Degree from Grambling State University. Abby earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Arkansas University. Rickenzie is a native of Farmerville, La. She earned […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace

Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace. LaPlace, Louisiana – Two teenage boys were arrested in Louisiana in connection with a shooting on December 4, 2022. One was charged with illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property and released to a parent, while the other was charged with accessory after the fact to illegal use of weapons and accessory after the fact to aggravated criminal damage to property and detained at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility.
LAPLACE, LA
WAFB

La. officials warn about recall after dozens of horses become sick

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is alerting horse owners about recalled food that led to several cases of illnesses and deaths. According to officials, owners are being warned not to feed recalled Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes to horses. The impacted products...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy