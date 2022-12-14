Madison Common Council begins alternate procedure to fill District 12 vacancy

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council decided Tuesday to amend its approach to fill the Aldermanic District 12 vacancy.

The district was left without an alder after Syed Abbas resigned last month. Abbas cited a desire to spend more with his family as one of the reasons for his resignation.

The Council opened up applications to fill the vacancy earlier this month, and Tuesday marked the deadline to submit. Council officials said four resumes were received, and three of the four applicants said they intended to run for a full term in the Spring Election.

Because nomination papers for that election are already in circulation, the Council opted not to interview any of the applicants. The Council cited a desire not to give any candidate an incumbent’s advantage in the Spring. Officials also said that there is too little time to onboard a new alder before the next election.

Instead, the Council will follow an Alternate Procedure to temporarily fill the vacant seat. Former members of the Council or Dane County Board who live in the 12th District and are not running for the seat are asked to apply.

The Executive Committee will review the applications and make a recommendation for someone to serve in the seat until the Spring Election. There is a possibility that the vacancy is left open until the election.

Any District 12 residents who have previously served on the Common Council or County Board as asked to mail applications to ccec@cityofmadison.com by January 6, 2023 at 4:30 pm. Applications should include a name, address, telephone number, email address and a biographical resume.

