ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

1,400+ pounds of pet food donated at Tails & Paws Holiday Festival

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4BGg_0jieO0Jx00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities turned out for our four-legged friends at the first Tails & Paws Holiday Festival.

According to the Washington County Animal Shelter, people at the Dec. 9 event donated 1,411 pounds of pet food. The shelter estimates the value of all that food at around $6,600.

Carter County Jail certified by state board

In addition, shelter director Tammy Davis said around $1,000 worth of cleaning supplies were also donated.

Monetary donations and sales at the festival brought in $5,000. Some of the activities that generated that money included photos with Santa and the pony rides.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Elizabethton community center feeds 700 at Christmas Meal

Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TLC community center returned with its first in-person Christmas event this year by serving meals and giving Christmas presents to hundreds of people. On top of serving 700 people – their largest crowd in 22 years – founder and director Angie Odom said this year she’s noticed more Spanish-speaking clients […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A very special visitor could be seen Saturday at the Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton. The Grinch showed up for ‘Grinchmas in the Park’. Guests were able to take part in a snowball fight and see several characters including the abominable snowman. Kelly Kitchens, Programming & Special Events Coordinator for Elizabethton […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

ETSU’s Bucky’s Food Pantry celebrates 10 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bucky’s Food Pantry announced its 10th anniversary on Thursday, marking a decade of identifying food, clothing and hygiene needs on East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) campus and pushing to fix it. The university’s Department of Social Work and the ETSU Counseling Center launched the initiative in 2012, which has since […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Over 2,000 wreaths laid in Greeneville for Wreaths Across America

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – 2,040 wreaths were laid on Thursday by ROTCs, scouts, volunteers, veteran organizations and businesses in Greeneville. The effort is part of a much larger, national one where people take time out of their busy schedules to lay wreaths on the graves of those who have served this country. George Collins, President of the […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs for kids

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Do you know a child who loves animals? The Appalachian Highlands Humane Society is offering a new opportunity for the young animal lover in your home. Starting in January 2023, the organization will launch kid’s clubs for three different age groups: Early Encounters for ages 3-5, the junior animal ambassador […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe

UPDATE: Justin Crow has been found and is now at home safe, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department. ——————————————————————————————————— UPDATE: According to JPD Major Jamie Aistrop, search efforts for Friday night have been suspended and will resume Saturday morning. In the meantime, Aistrop urged all residents of the North Jonesborough subdivision […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

‘Southern Gap Winter Jam’ raising money for new amphitheater

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – Looking to jam out for a good cause? Check out the second ‘Southern Gap Winter Jam’ happening Thursday, Dec. 22. Three great artists will take the stage at the visitor center located at 1124 Chipping Sparrow Road. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Explore Bristol announces new visitor center with railroad roots

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Bristol, Tennessee can add one more stop to their trip after Explore Bristol announced plans to build a new visitor’s center on Volunteer Parkway. According to plans unveiled by Explore Bristol, the center will be located near the parkway’s intersection with Anderson Street and will serve as the organization’s […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. EMS station dedicated to public servant

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday morning, the Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services Station #10 was dedicated to a man who spent most of his life serving his community. During a ceremony, the new station was dedicated to Eddie Williams, who EMS Chief Jim Perry said was instrumental in establishing the service in Sullivan […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hosts win at Day 1 of Big H BBQ Christmas Tournament

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cherokee High School hosted a full, eight-game slate on the high school hardwood as part of the Big H BBQ Christmas Tournament on Saturday. The Cherokee girls won their opening matchup with Phelps (KY), 58-34. The Lady Warriors of Happy Valley also cruised to a 61-36 victory over Hancock County. OTHER […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Garage fire destroys Lee Co. home

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department (JVFD) crews responded to a structure fire that destroyed a home on Thursday. According to JVFD chief Michael Twigg, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 150 block of Shavers Ford Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a fire. When they arrived, […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy