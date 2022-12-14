A busy 2023 season for Kody King will see him partner with a new chassis manufacturer. Pathfinder Chassis, which is co-owned by Joe Wood and Jason Schuler, has teamed with King as he looks to build upon his growing resume in stock cars by defending his title at Hawkeye Downs Speedway while also pursuing a Top 5 in the Big 8 Late Model Series standings.

