Hailie Deegan will be racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series for ThorSport Racing who is partnered with FORD in 2023
ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup. “With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford...
Mullins Racing Daytona Pre Practice Driver Announcement
Kayla Surles is paving her own path into the ARCA Menards Series and she hopes that will begin when she takes part in the ARCA Menards Series pre-race practice at Daytona International Speedway in January with Mullins Racing. The 21-year-old from Fredericksburg, Virginia, has become one of the dominant drivers...
Kody King teams with Pathfinder
A busy 2023 season for Kody King will see him partner with a new chassis manufacturer. Pathfinder Chassis, which is co-owned by Joe Wood and Jason Schuler, has teamed with King as he looks to build upon his growing resume in stock cars by defending his title at Hawkeye Downs Speedway while also pursuing a Top 5 in the Big 8 Late Model Series standings.
NASCAR Begins Building its LA Memorial Coliseum Track
NASCAR proved earlier this year it could quickly build a temporary racetrack inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and stage an event unlike any other. On Thursday morning, it left no doubt that it’s ready to do it again. NASCAR broke ground on the (re)construction of its quarter-mile, asphalt...
Ford Performance NASCAR: ThorSport Returns to Ford
ThorSport Racing announced earlier today that the team will be returning to Ford in 2023, competing with a four-truck team that will include drivers Hailie Deegan, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. During a call with media, ThorSport team representatives Allison Thorson and Deegan joined Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook to answer questions.
Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland Return to Front Row Motorsports in 2023
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will continue to be led by a mix of senior leadership and youthful star power in 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series. After a career-best season, Michael McDowell will once again pilot the No. 34 Ford Mustang. Returning for his sophomore season is third-generation driver, Todd Gilliland, who will race the No. 38 Ford Mustang led by new crew chief Ryan Bergenty.
Capacity Grids Set for Rolex 24 At Daytona and Full WeatherTech Championship Season
After receiving more than 70 entries from teams wishing to compete in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, 2023, IMSA officials today confirmed a capacity 60-car field for the season-opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Fifty-six of the 60 entries have committed to the...
Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team 2022 Season Wrap Up
The Ontario, California-based USAC/CRA Flowdynamics sprint car racing team has wrapped up its 2022 racing season. When all was said and done, drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy had both finished in the top ten of the series championship points standings. The team had perfect attendance in 2022 showing up...
Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022
Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences. The company will promote...
NASCAR Announces Partnership With RealResponse
NASCAR and RealResponse, the award-winning reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations, today announced a partnership that provides NASCAR and national series industry members with a safe and anonymous tool to secure feedback, report concerns and seek assistance from professionals in countless areas of expertise. RealResponse is the industry leader...
Advance Tickets for South Boston Speedway 2023 Season Events Are Now on Sale
Advance tickets for South Boston Speedway’s 2023 season events are now on sale, just in time for those looking for a great gift for their favorite race fan. The tickets are available for purchase on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com. “We are excited to have tickets for all...
Creating a Legacy: Roahrig to Race Full USAC Silver Crown Schedule in 2023
He’s conquered several of the biggest pavement late model races. He’s twice prevailed in the Little 500 in each of the past two years. Now, Tyler Roahrig aims for success in the USAC Silver Crown series in 2023 as he goes full-time with the champ cars on both dirt and pavement with Legacy Autosport.
Harley-Davidson® and Sturgis Buffalo Chip® Biker Belles® Bring Women’s Empowerment and Mentorship to Daytona
The Sturgis Buffalo Chip Biker Belles® is partnering with Harley-Davidson to bring The Morning Ride to Daytona to celebrate women riders and raise funds for worthy charities. On March 8, 2023, visitors to the 82nd annual Daytona Bike Week can join a guided ride led by Ride Captain Maggie Hicks (@themaggiehicks) and other influential women in the motorcycle industry. Reservations and donation opportunities are available at DaytonaWomensRide.com.
Not Your Average Rookie: Cory Collects 2022 USAC Silver Crown RoY Award
Gregg Cory isn’t your average USAC Silver Crown Rookie. The Shelbyville (Ind.) High School Engineering & Technology teacher has a long track record of success in TQ Midgets, full-sized Midgets, Thunder Roadsters, Sprint Cars and Modifieds throughout his three-decade career. In 2022, everything lined up and the Shelbyville, Ind....
69th Season of Stock Car Racing in Roseville Announced for All American Speedway
Bill McAnally Racing Promotions returns for its sixth season at the helm of All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., presenting its 69th season of stock car racing in 2023. Eight action-packed motorsports events are planned at the one-third mile asphalt oval located within the state of the art @the Grounds campus. The track will again race under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for local, state, regional, and national points.
