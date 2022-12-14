ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Hailie Deegan will be racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series for ThorSport Racing who is partnered with FORD in 2023

ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup. “With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Kody King teams with Pathfinder

A busy 2023 season for Kody King will see him partner with a new chassis manufacturer. Pathfinder Chassis, which is co-owned by Joe Wood and Jason Schuler, has teamed with King as he looks to build upon his growing resume in stock cars by defending his title at Hawkeye Downs Speedway while also pursuing a Top 5 in the Big 8 Late Model Series standings.
Speedway Digest

ThorSport Racing Partners with Ford

ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup. “With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: ThorSport Returns to Ford

ThorSport Racing announced earlier today that the team will be returning to Ford in 2023, competing with a four-truck team that will include drivers Hailie Deegan, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. During a call with media, ThorSport team representatives Allison Thorson and Deegan joined Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook to answer questions.
OHIO STATE
Speedway Digest

Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland Return to Front Row Motorsports in 2023

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will continue to be led by a mix of senior leadership and youthful star power in 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series. After a career-best season, Michael McDowell will once again pilot the No. 34 Ford Mustang. Returning for his sophomore season is third-generation driver, Todd Gilliland, who will race the No. 38 Ford Mustang led by new crew chief Ryan Bergenty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Speedway Digest

Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team 2022 Season Wrap Up

The Ontario, California-based USAC/CRA Flowdynamics sprint car racing team has wrapped up its 2022 racing season. When all was said and done, drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy had both finished in the top ten of the series championship points standings. The team had perfect attendance in 2022 showing up...
ONTARIO, CA
Speedway Digest

Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022

Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences. The company will promote...
LEXINGTON, OH
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Announces Partnership With RealResponse

NASCAR and RealResponse, the award-winning reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations, today announced a partnership that provides NASCAR and national series industry members with a safe and anonymous tool to secure feedback, report concerns and seek assistance from professionals in countless areas of expertise. RealResponse is the industry leader...
Speedway Digest

Harley-Davidson® and Sturgis Buffalo Chip® Biker Belles® Bring Women’s Empowerment and Mentorship to Daytona

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip Biker Belles® is partnering with Harley-Davidson to bring The Morning Ride to Daytona to celebrate women riders and raise funds for worthy charities. On March 8, 2023, visitors to the 82nd annual Daytona Bike Week can join a guided ride led by Ride Captain Maggie Hicks (@themaggiehicks) and other influential women in the motorcycle industry. Reservations and donation opportunities are available at DaytonaWomensRide.com.
Speedway Digest

69th Season of Stock Car Racing in Roseville Announced for All American Speedway

Bill McAnally Racing Promotions returns for its sixth season at the helm of All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., presenting its 69th season of stock car racing in 2023. Eight action-packed motorsports events are planned at the one-third mile asphalt oval located within the state of the art @the Grounds campus. The track will again race under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for local, state, regional, and national points.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy