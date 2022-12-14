Mark Friedman, Danton Heinen eager to be inserted into Penguins' nightly lineup

Mark Friedman is well past his first rodeo when it comes to being called up from the AHL.

Friedman, 26, was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014 and made his NHL debut in the spring of 2019.

Nearly two years ago, in February of 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins claimed him off waivers and, after appearing in a handful of games with the team during the covid-shortened campaign, he truly got his feet wet last season, playing in a career-high 26 games.

Recalled Tuesday from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Friedman will make his season debut with the Penguins, who are in need of reinforcements on the blue line following Jeff Petry’s undisclosed injury that landed him on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 11.

As he now will factor into the Penguins nightly lineup for the foreseeable future, Friedman is eager to demonstrate what he’s learned over the past several seasons bouncing between the AHL and NHL.

“I think not just last year, but every year I’ve been a professional so far, I’ve definitely taken something out of it,” Friedman said. “Last year, especially, being around the group I was around — obviously, you’ve got future Hall-of-Famers in (Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang) and I’m sure there’s probably a couple other guys. To be a part of this group every day last year … even though I wasn’t playing every game, I still got better.”

For coach Mike Sullivan, Friedman presents a viable option on the penalty kill in addition to a player who, regardless of his 5-foot-11, 185-pound stature, takes pride in being physical.

While the Penguins benefit regularly from the scrappy play of forward Josh Archibald, Friedman has the potential to match Archibald’s peskiness on the blue line and in the defensive zone.

“(Friedman) is a very good player,” Sullivan said. “He’s a real mobile guy, his skating is one of his biggest strengths, he defends really hard, he’s a good penalty-killer (and) he brings a little edge to his game.

“…We believe he’s a guy that can help us win games. He’s played really well in Wilkes-Barre.”

In 19 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, Friedman has posted a goal and four assists.

Heinen skates with Malkin

The Penguins will trek onward not only without Petry but also forward Jason Zucker, whom Sullivan listed Wednesday as week-to-week with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Zucker’s absence creates a hole at left wing next to Malkin, and on Wednesday at the Penguins’ practice in Cranberry, Sullivan filled it with Danton Heinen.

Heinen showed promise earlier in the season, racking up three goals and three assists over the Penguins’ first five games. Following an extended pointless streak in November, he has been relegated to a healthy scratch, playing in two of the team’s six games this month.

While disappointed, Heinen has looked at things as an opportunity to re-calibrate.

Now, he’ll look to take advantage of returned regular playing time.

“You’re always trying to get better and learn,” Heinen said. “I think in that aspect, it’s more of a reset to take a step back. It builds a fire under you, for sure, and when you get a chance, you’ve got to be ready.”

In 24 games played this season, Heinen has three goals with seven assists.