National award for I-579 cap project, local donations to support Pittsburgh youth programs

A national award for Pittsburgh’s I-579 cap project will provide funding for youth programs.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials awarded the I-579 cap project — which reconnected the Lower Hill District and Downtown Pittsburgh — the national grand prize in the America’s Transportation Awards last month.

The award included a $10,000 prize to support a charity or transportation-related scholarship. Local officials raised an additional $63,000.

The money will be donated to Ozanam Inc. and ACH Clear Pathways.

Pittsburgh-based Ozanam Inc. provides developmental training for Western Pennsylvania boys and girls, including educational programs, athletic competitions, social and cultural activities and other academic support services.

ACH Clear Pathways, based in the Hill District, provides local youth and their families with visual and performing arts programs.

“We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of our neighbors who came together to support these organizations that provide fantastic opportunities for kids in the Hill,” said Jake Wheatley, who serves as chief of staff for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. “Investments in our kids and connecting them to the arts, sports and STEM is an investment in the future of our city.”

The $29 million I-579 cap project reconnected the Lower Hill District with Downtown, which were separated by construction of the highway in the 1950s.

Officials last November unveiled the completed cap project, which created a green space now called Frankie Mae Pace Park over the highway. The park includes pedestrian pathways, bicycle routes, rain gardens for storm water management and art from local artists.

“This project shows what transportation can be at its best,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.