High Limits 410 Sprint Series Joins Usac National Tour & Pa 410 Sprint Speed Week on the 2023 Napa Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Schedule

WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be fully funded, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project will be fully funded, and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news conference Friday...
Bucks County Public High Schools Go to the Head of the Class in Top 50 Pennsylvania Ranking
Central Bucks High School - East was among one of Pennsylvania's best schools for 2022. Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2022 Best Public High Schools...
This Chester County Establishment Is a Top 50 Favorite Place to Buy Liquor in PA
Since the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released its 2021-2022 fiscal year report which documented sales, trends, popular items, and more, a Chester County establishment landed in the top 50 for the most favorite places to buy liquor in the state, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live. As of July...
Tiny Montgomery County Community Was Huge in U.S. Struggle for Equality
La Mott, an unincorporated residential community in Cheltenham Township, is probably not a location known to most Montgomery County residents. Its legacy was covered by Robert Bell in a USA Today Network video. The location’s name honors Lucretia Mott, an American Quaker, women’s activist, abolitionist, and social reformer. Her life...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Pottsville Santander to close permanently
POTTSVILLE – Exactly a month short of three years since the Spanish bank announced they were closing their Shenandoah branch and merging it with Pottsville’s, Santander informed customers this week the city’s branch is the next to go. In a letter dated Dec. 13, Santander told customers...
Bucks County Residents Hope to Get Full Access to Burlington Island as Cleanup Starts
A cleanup on the edge of Bucks County is bringing back one of the areas’s most beautiful spots, a once-pristine piece of nature. Zack Boyd wrote about the cleanup efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times. After decades of human abuse and another 50 years of being left mostly...
Bucks County Wawa Sells $50K Lotto Ticket
Somebody's holidays just got a little happier. A Bucks County lottery player won $50,000 from a New Year's Millionaire Raffle Ticket, said Pennsylvania State Lottery officials. The number of the winning raffle ticket, purchased at the 3328 Bristol Road Wawa in Bensalem, was one of two drawn randomly between Dec....
Lancaster Farming
Farmer Proposes Median Strips for Solar Projects Instead of Farmland
Berks County farmer Dave Brown admits to letting his mind wander whenever he’s on a tractor seat. About a year ago, as he was planting soybeans, Brown was contemplating the push to build solar facilities on farmland. While not disputing the merits of the renewable energy source, Brown struggled with the preferred location for the projects.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Tom Bosworth Achieves Record-Setting $19.7M Jury Verdict
PHILADELPHIA, PA—Bosworth Law is pleased to announce that with a record-setting jury verdict, Tom Bosworth has become the youngest lead counsel in Pennsylvania to achieve an eight-figure jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The Philadelphia jury awarded a $19.7 million verdict to a medical...
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks for 2023
Philadelphia, PA - My name is Jim Pappas, and I’ve taken down close to 1,000 different cheesesteaks since beginning my Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure in May 2018. Below are my top 5 cheesesteaks in the city of Philadelphia. If you were expecting my ranking of the top 5 usual cheesesteak suspects, sorry, but that is not how I roll!! I like themes and different categories.
Pa.’s newest old-growth forest might have the most interesting backstory of all
Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest. The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests...
New Montgomery Mall Owners, Turnaround Experts, Have Yet to Show Progress in North Wales
Santa at Montgomery Mall seems busy, but many of the retailers there are not, despite the property's sale to a N.Y. retail turnaround firm.Photo byMontgomery Mall at Facebook.
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat
The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
buckscountyherald.com
Roadway construction, traffic shift next week on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in West Rockhill Township
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that roadway construction will continue next week on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County under a project to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway. Motorists are advised of the following...
Lancaster Farming
New Indoor Hydroponic Vertical Farm Will Grow Greens for Multiple Northeast US Cities
An indoor vertical farm capable of producing seven tons of greens daily will open in northeastern Pennsylvania. Crop One Holdings, which has vertical farms in Massachusetts and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, has chosen Hazle Township, Luzerne County, as the first location of the 10 farms it plans to build over the next five years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
Bethlehem crash leaves SUV on its roof, closes Linden Street
A crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles left an SUV on its roof and closed Linden Street Friday afternoon. The collision at 12:28 p.m. in the 3100 block of Linden Street involved three vehicles, Bethlehem police said. One driver was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Injured and Abandoned Dog Found on Montco Train Tracks Is on Road to Recovery with Foster Family
Lucky, as rescuers found him on SEPTA tracks not far from Elkins Park; he's now much safer in a rescue home, recovering from leg injuries.Photo byPhilly Rescue Angels at NBC 10.
