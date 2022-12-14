ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary

A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Struck By Her Own Vehicle In Oak Grove

A woman was ran over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning. Oak Grove Police say the woman was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating

CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
CERULEAN, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating theft of car

Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a car on Aspen Drive. An unknown suspect stole a black 2014 Nissan Altima sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon, according to the report, which says the keys had not been left in the vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Pedestrian hit, killed by intoxicated driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An unidentified male pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said the crash took place at around midnight in the 1100 block of Robinson Road. The pedestrian was in the northbound lane of Robinson...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child

A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

1 shot at East Nashville Captain D’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of an East Nashville Captain D’s. Metro Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the fast seafood restaurant, located at 3708 Gallatin Pike. When police arrived, they found a victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

