Three charged with attempted homicide, robbery after East Nashville shooting
Three young men are facing multiple charges -- including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated robbery -- in connection with Friday afternoon's shooting in East Nashville that left another man seriously injured.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
fox17.com
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
Police make an arrest in September stabbing in Old Hickory
A woman is now in custody in connection with a stabbing that happened back in September, according to a Davidson County arrest warrant.
Metro police looking to identify who shot, shattered downtown business windows
Metro need your help to identify the person or persons responsible for damaging several downtown business windows late Wednesday night.
Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list turns himself in
A man wanted on 16 different outstanding warrants turned himself into the Metro Nashville Police Department on Monday.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Struck By Her Own Vehicle In Oak Grove
A woman was ran over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning. Oak Grove Police say the woman was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
WSMV
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of car
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a car on Aspen Drive. An unknown suspect stole a black 2014 Nissan Altima sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon, according to the report, which says the keys had not been left in the vehicle.
WSMV
Pedestrian hit, killed by intoxicated driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An unidentified male pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said the crash took place at around midnight in the 1100 block of Robinson Road. The pedestrian was in the northbound lane of Robinson...
Man facing charges after domestic assault, chase in Montgomery County
A man has been taken into custody after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a Montgomery County home and leading authorities on a pursuit.
Driver charged with DUI after deadly pedestrian crash in Old Hickory
The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian late Friday night in Old Hickory has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
clarksvillenow.com
Teen overdose deaths: Investigators serve search warrant at Oak Plains Academy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Search warrants were served at Oak Plains Academy Thursday morning as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates the overdose deaths of two teenage girls at the facility. With the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation,...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
Search warrant executed for Oak Plains Academy after teen deaths
Montgomery County Sheriff's officials executed a search warrant Thursday of Oak Plains Academy after two teens died at the residential facility.
Metro police respond to disorderly person call; recover loaded gun, drugs
When Nashville authorities responded to a call from a woman in fear for her life Thursday, they said they discovered the suspect with a loaded gun and multiple drugs.
WSMV
1 shot at East Nashville Captain D’s
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of an East Nashville Captain D’s. Metro Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the fast seafood restaurant, located at 3708 Gallatin Pike. When police arrived, they found a victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, according to police.
whopam.com
Two arrested for felony wanton endangerment after child dropped off at empty home
Two Hopkinsville residents were arrested on felony charges Thursday afternoon after a small child was dropped off at a Talbert Drive residence with no one home. The five-year old male was dropped off by the school bus, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which says it was the mother’s intent for the boy to be dropped there, even though he did not have a guardian there or any way to get inside.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
