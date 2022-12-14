ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amadorvalleytoday.org

Brady Nassar flips commitment to San Diego State

Senior Defensive End Brady Nassar has committed to San Diego State University after decommitting from the University of Colorado Boulder on Dec. 5. Nassar took an official visit to San Diego on Dec. 9. After Deion Sanders became the new football coach at CU Boulder and brought in his own...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mediafeed.org

San Diego State University will cost you this much

San Diego State University is a four-year public research university located in San Diego, California. Degrees offered range from bachelor’s degrees to doctoral ones. This guide will walk you through the admissions requirements, SDSU tuition, financial aid statistics, SDSU acceptance rate, popular majors and more. Total Cost of Attendance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

Three New Basketball Players Transfer to Amador Valley

Amador Valley’s boys basketball team added three new transfer players this past summer. Seniors Cannon DiFraia, Yindja Fungula, and Mateo Jackson have settled into their new school through past connections and strong relationships with teammates. DiFraia transferred from Foothill High School in search of new opportunities to help his...
PLEASANTON, CA
sandiegoville.com

Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022

After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California

If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego

Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward

SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Roasted Winter Squash | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — This dish is a variation on the classic brown sugar and butter technique but I prefer this because the squash flavor comes through and is not covered up by the sweetness of the Brown Sugar. Happy Holidays!. Roasted Winter Squash with Vanilla Brown Butter. 3 -...
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Smuggling attempts by sea triple along San Diego coastline

In the predawn hours of a May morning last year, a dozen migrants desperately tried to keep their heads above water about 80 yards from Marine Street beach in La Jolla. They had just jumped into the open ocean from a panga boat, an open hull fishing vessel, after the two smugglers who led the group from Mexico told them to remove their life jackets and swim to shore.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A second home for Uruapan carnitas

“Family owned and operated since 1986,” it says on the hard-cover menu. Actually, this place, Carnitas Uruapan Family Restaurant, opened little more than a year ago, on that section of El Cajon Boulevard that sits midway between the College Area and La Mesa. However, the table-service eatery is sister restaurant to Carnitas Uruapan Mexican Food, and it’s that La Mesa counter shop fans have raved and written about for nearly four decades now.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Owner retires before fire burns down his business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “All I can say is that I'm grateful I left when I left,” said Brian Buggs, former owner of Brian Buggs' Postal and Shipping. Buggs owned a postal and shipping company in the Webster neighborhood. On Sunday, he retired and removed everything from the shop. Then, on Wednesday morning, flames took over the space.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy