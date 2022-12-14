Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
amadorvalleytoday.org
Brady Nassar flips commitment to San Diego State
Senior Defensive End Brady Nassar has committed to San Diego State University after decommitting from the University of Colorado Boulder on Dec. 5. Nassar took an official visit to San Diego on Dec. 9. After Deion Sanders became the new football coach at CU Boulder and brought in his own...
mediafeed.org
San Diego State University will cost you this much
San Diego State University is a four-year public research university located in San Diego, California. Degrees offered range from bachelor’s degrees to doctoral ones. This guide will walk you through the admissions requirements, SDSU tuition, financial aid statistics, SDSU acceptance rate, popular majors and more. Total Cost of Attendance.
amadorvalleytoday.org
Three New Basketball Players Transfer to Amador Valley
Amador Valley’s boys basketball team added three new transfer players this past summer. Seniors Cannon DiFraia, Yindja Fungula, and Mateo Jackson have settled into their new school through past connections and strong relationships with teammates. DiFraia transferred from Foothill High School in search of new opportunities to help his...
Concerts and events coming to Snapdragon Stadium in 2023 — so far
The Red Hot Chili Peppers and P!nk will light up the venue in Mission Valley in the next year.
San Diego restaurant 2nd most reviewed in 2022: Yelp
One of San Diego's very own has earned bragging rights in 2022 after ranking #2 in most reviewed restaurants in the country, according to Yelp.
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
daytrippen.com
Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California
If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
Eater
Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego
Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The declaration clears the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.
Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward
SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
News 8 KFMB
Roasted Winter Squash | Cooking with Styles
SAN DIEGO — This dish is a variation on the classic brown sugar and butter technique but I prefer this because the squash flavor comes through and is not covered up by the sweetness of the Brown Sugar. Happy Holidays!. Roasted Winter Squash with Vanilla Brown Butter. 3 -...
News 8 KFMB
The San Diego International Auto Show December 30 - January 2
The San Diego International Auto Show is Back! December 30 - January 2 at the San Diego Convention Center. Visit: sdautoshowtickets.com.
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
News 8 KFMB
San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message
The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge.
Smuggling attempts by sea triple along San Diego coastline
In the predawn hours of a May morning last year, a dozen migrants desperately tried to keep their heads above water about 80 yards from Marine Street beach in La Jolla. They had just jumped into the open ocean from a panga boat, an open hull fishing vessel, after the two smugglers who led the group from Mexico told them to remove their life jackets and swim to shore.
San Diego man with look-alike Border Patrol truck: 'It's parody'
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car, it's what’s on it. . Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”. It’s a...
San Diego weekly Reader
A second home for Uruapan carnitas
“Family owned and operated since 1986,” it says on the hard-cover menu. Actually, this place, Carnitas Uruapan Family Restaurant, opened little more than a year ago, on that section of El Cajon Boulevard that sits midway between the College Area and La Mesa. However, the table-service eatery is sister restaurant to Carnitas Uruapan Mexican Food, and it’s that La Mesa counter shop fans have raved and written about for nearly four decades now.
Supervisors vote to stop North County housing project
County supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to rescind the permits for a contested housing project near Escondido and the Elfin Forest Recreation Reserve.
San Diego Channel
Owner retires before fire burns down his business
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “All I can say is that I'm grateful I left when I left,” said Brian Buggs, former owner of Brian Buggs' Postal and Shipping. Buggs owned a postal and shipping company in the Webster neighborhood. On Sunday, he retired and removed everything from the shop. Then, on Wednesday morning, flames took over the space.
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
Comments / 0