Springfield, MA

American Eagle Financial Credit Union donates gift baskets to Ronald McDonald House

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) hand-delivered baskets with holiday treated to the staff and families that are staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

The baskets were also donated to pediatric patients and care staff at Baystate Children’s Hospital, according to a news release sent to 22News from Sullivan and LeShane. The baskets included holiday treats, gifts, and complimentary tickets for Bright Nights at Forest Park.

Credit: Sullivan and LeShane
Credit: Sullivan and LeShane

“This is a special time of year and American Eagle is grateful we’re able to brighten our communities through our holiday light sponsorships and bring smiles to families with loved ones who are working to get healthy or taking care of others this holiday season,” said Howard Brady, the President & CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union. “We sincerely thank the teams at Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and Baystate Children’s Hospital for their amazing work and wish all of our neighbors in Hampden County a happy and healthy holiday season.”

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

