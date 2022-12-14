ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armando Bacot sets North Carolina basketball record

By Bryant Baucom
 3 days ago
In Tuesday's 100-67 win over The Citadel, North Carolina looked like the team everyone hoped to see entering the season: the Tar Heels recorded 24 assists, the bench scored 42 points, and we got biscuits.

While the non-conference victory gave North Carolina their seventh win on the season and second in as many tries, it marked a special occasion for Preseason ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot.

Bacot, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, passed Billy Cunningham for most double-figure rebound games in UNC basketball history with 62.

Through the season's first 11 games, Bacot has recorded double digit rebounds six times, including in four straight.

He currently averages a double-double with 16.4 points and 11.3 boards per contest, scoring in double figures in every game this season.

With yet another UNC basketball record broken, Bacot will look to surpass North Carolina and college basketball legends Tyler Hansbrough and Billy Cunningham once again in the Tar Heel record books.

Bacot needs just 106 rebounds to pass Hansbrough and five double-doubles to eclipse Cunningham for the most all-time at UNC.

On pace to set both records, the former five-star recruit is on track to become one of the greatest big men in North Carolina basketball history.

Will Bacot pass Hansbrough and Cunningham to become one of the most decorated players to ever wear a Tar Heel uniform?

