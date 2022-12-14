Will Deshaun Watson put on a show for Browns fans on Saturday? Berea Report

Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow Is America's Thirst Trap, and 10 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Cincinnati's new police chief is a familiar face, a former Cincinnati City Council member is making his mark in Congress and "Joey Flowers" is adored for something other than his ball handling.
Deshaun Watson after beating Ravens: ‘It’s definitely a small glimpse of what we’re going to do in the future’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After taking a knee three times to end the Browns’ 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Deshaun Watson turned toward the Dawg Pound, let out two booming screams of joy and pumped his fists to the crowd. “It was a lot,” he said after the game....
Ex-Patriots Star: 'Absolutely' Would Unretire For Tom Brady
If Tom Brady returns for yet another season ... be it with the New England Patriots or otherwise ... he might not be the only former Foxboro rep to do so.
JR Smith gets rousing ovation during Cavaliers game, says he sees some similarities with 2016 title team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- JR Smith -- a beloved piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 title team -- booked a late-night flight back home. His original plan was to come to Cleveland for the day and attend the Browns-Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium, getting a special invite to fire up the crowd as the honorary Dawg Pound captain.
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
Ravens at Browns: 'I'm Not Close'- Deshaun Watson Problems Continue
Given that their playoffs odds are calculated to be less than one percent ... Cleveland is bad. ... in part because Texans ex Deshaun Watson has been bad. Deshaun Watson did not perform well at all in his debut with the Cleveland Browns two games ago, though he was the QB of record in a win over his old team, the Houston Texans.
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Myles Garrett on victory over the Ravens: ‘We have to carry the momentum into next season’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This was the dominant defensive performance Myles Garrett has been clamoring for all season: two takeaways, only three points allowed and a clutch fourth and 1 stop on the Ravens’ opening drive that set the tone. “It showed who we can be,” Garrett said after...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch live for free Saturday night (12/17/22)
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game on Dec. 11,...
Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens up on Mental Health
Future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas opened up about the losing he did his career with the Cleveland Browns and much more.
Browns fans predict perfect season next year with Deshaun Watson (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Orange fireworks lit up the snow-filled sky over FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday evening following a Browns victory over their rival, the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland fans emerged with a sense of confidence and called for a playoff run, if not this season, then certainly next year. “We’ve got a...
NFL Week 15 ATS Picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL fans can be forgiven for thinking the Minnesota Vikings’ epic, record-setting, 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts was the culmination...
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett and other Browns talk about their rematch with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Greg Newsome II and other Browns break down their matchup Saturday with the Ravens. The 5-8 Browns are pretty much in the spoiler role now, with a chance to beat the 9-4 Ravens and knock them out of first place in the AFC North.
What channel is the Browns vs. Ravens game on Saturday? It depends where you live in Ohio
The Cleveland Browns play rival Baltimore on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It's the second year in a row the Browns have played a December Saturday NFL game. The Browns are one of six teams to play on Saturday on NFL Network. Here's what the schedule looks like:. Indianapolis Colts at...
What we learned from the Browns’ win over the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Ravens on Saturday night, 13-3, in a rock fight of an AFC North battle at FirstEnergy Stadium. They got to play spoiler and knock the Ravens a half game behind the Bengals, who play on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked more comfortable...
Browns grit out 13-3 win over Ravens in Deshaun Watson’s FirstEnergy debut
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Regardless of how offensively limited the opponent was, the Browns played Saturday the way they’ve wanted to all season long. The offense played a balanced and complementary game, to allow Deshaun Watson to steadily work the rust off, while all offensive weapons could eat. The defense...
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch Denzel Ward pick off Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley in the red zone on Saturday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns have played a bend-but-don’t-break type of defense against Tyler Huntley and the Ravens on Saturday. That defense has led to two red zone stops and a missed field goal. The second red zone stop came courtesy of a Denzel Ward interception. Ward stepped...
