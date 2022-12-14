ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Looney
7d ago

The feds would not do anything about the problem and the state did. Leave Arizona alone feds unless you can present a positive and workable solution. BACK OFF FEDS!

Dennis Hayes
7d ago

The state of Arizona has every right to protect it's citizens from Illegal alien's... yes I said it because that's what they are!

Patriot37
7d ago

If The Federal Government Want Protect United States Citizens , It's Up To The State's To Enforce Law And Order !!!!

