Read full article on original website
Nancy Looney
7d ago
The feds would not do anything about the problem and the state did. Leave Arizona alone feds unless you can present a positive and workable solution. BACK OFF FEDS!
Reply(1)
39
Dennis Hayes
7d ago
The state of Arizona has every right to protect it's citizens from Illegal alien's... yes I said it because that's what they are!
Reply(1)
35
Patriot37
7d ago
If The Federal Government Want Protect United States Citizens , It's Up To The State's To Enforce Law And Order !!!!
Reply
44
Related
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Omnibus bill includes two major provisions that would help keep children fed over the summer
The sprawling government funding package Congress unveiled early Tuesday includes critical nutrition provisions that anti-hunger advocates say would ensure millions of children have access to healthy food when school is out for the summer. If it is signed into law, the omnibus bill would address the summer food gap low-income...
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
Biden administration responds to Supreme Court stay order of Title 42
The Biden administration is responding to the Supreme Court’s order to keep Title 42 temporarily in place by saying that the policy is no longer justified. The Trump-era public health policy that allowed the government to expel migrants and deny asylum at the southern border was set to expire on December 21st. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports from Reynosa, Mexico. Dec. 20, 2022.
The ‘death penalty’ of child welfare: In 6 months, some parents lose their children forever
This article was published in partnership with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive ProPublica’s biggest stories as soon as they’re published. CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the months after a West Virginia court permanently took away their right to parent their daughters...
Texas National Guard blocks border sections ahead of end of Title 42
At the Southern U.S. border, migrants are still trying to cross into the country despite the Texas National Guard’s recent show of force by blocking some migrants from entering with wire barriers. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the latest including how some of the asylum seekers are finding other means of entrance. Dec. 22, 2022.
The Jan. 6 committee referred Trump to the Justice Department. That was a mistake.
In its public hearings on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. House select committee has presented a compelling case against former President Donald Trump for his role in encouraging and then failing to stop the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee also has provided a clearer understanding of other ways in which Trump tried to overturn the November 2020 presidential election.
Why Trump's insurrection referral is the Jan. 6 committee's most important act
UPDATE (Dec. 21, 2022, 6:15 p.m. EST): On Wednesday, the House announced it would not be releasing its final report until Thursday. It did, however, release a large batch of transcripts from witnesses including John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Roger Stone, Jeffrey Clark and Michael Flynn. On Monday, the Jan. 6...
Biden to announce six new judicial nominees
President Joe Biden will announce six new judicial nominees in his final batch of selections in 2022, a White House official told NBC News, as it looks to two more years of reshaping the federal courts under an expanded Democratic Senate majority. The nominees are for federal district courts —...
SNAP ‘skimming’ victims may get stolen benefits reimbursed
Some low-income households that were electronically robbed of the funds they use for food and denied reimbursement may soon have their stolen benefits reinstated. In recent months, thieves using hidden “skimming” devices have targeted a growing number of participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The...
NBC News
564K+
Followers
63K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 63