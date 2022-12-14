Boy, 6, Becomes Fourth Child to Die After Falling Through Ice on English Lake

Jacob King/Getty

A 6-year-old boy is the latest to die after a group of children fell through thin ice on a lake in Solihull, England on Sunday. “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life,” West Midlands Police said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.” The other three boys in the group, aged eight and 11, as well as a 10-year-old identified as Jack Johnson, were rushed to the hospital after being pulled from Babbs Mill Lake’s freezing waters but could not be revived. In a panic, members of the public attempted to rescue the trapped children, but some ultimately went into cardiac arrest and had to be pulled out of the water themselves by specially trained firefighters. One police officer attempted to punch through the ice with his bare hands, according to the BBC.

