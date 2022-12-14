ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

cowboystatedaily.com

New Program Aims to Ensure Wyoming Wildlife Here Forever

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is where the deer and the antelope play, as well as moose, elk and many other wild creatures. That untamed wildness draws upwards of $500 million in tourism dollars to the Cowboy State every year. That heft has inspired a...
nbc11news.com

USDA Forest Service job positions available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
buckrail.com

Game and Fish names new statewide nongame bird biologist

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has selected Zach Wallace, as the new statewide nongame bird biologist. Wallace previously served as the Biometrician for the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database at the University of Wyoming, and will guide Game and Fish conservation strategies and research on nongame bird species.
WyoFile

‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds

A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
K99

This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?

A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
nbc16.com

Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
KULR8

Wyoming governor signs emergency relief order for propane delivery

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon, has signed an emergency relief order, allowing propane transportation and delivery drivers to operate outside regular daylight hours. The order, signed Dec. 15, declares a state of emergency in Wyoming that requires propane to be transported and delivered in the state to be...
94.3 The X

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
nbc16.com

California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied

OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
county17.com

Wyoming voters, regardless of party or region, want Medicaid expansion

In the new year, Wyoming has the opportunity to expand access to affordable healthcare for more than 19,000 hard-working low-income Wyomingites through Medicaid expansion legislation.1These are single moms, ranchers, farmers and small business employees—many struggling in jobs without health benefits. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 30% of those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion in Wyoming would be between the ages of 50 and 64.
oilcity.news

Wyoming bill seeks to raise fine for ignoring road closure notices to $1,500

CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature preparing for its 2023 General Session, the Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs Interim Committee is sponsoring a bill that would raise the fine for failing to observe a road closure notification. Current Wyoming law sets the maximum penalty for ignoring a...
