nbc16.com
Roseburg Warming Center offering overnight shelter through Saturday, December 17
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With temperatures dropping, the city of Roseburg announced that the Roseburg Warming Center will be open an extra night; offering overnight shelter to those who are unhoused through Saturday, December 17. The city says the warming center on 1614 Stephens St., will be open Friday December...
nbc16.com
Beds for Freezing Nights shelter in Cottage Grove activated Thursday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove will activate Thursday, December 15. The center opens at 7:00 p.m. and guests need to check in by 10:00 p.m. or the center will close for the night. Guests check out at 7:00 a.m. the following morning. The...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center locations open Friday night; volunteers still urgently needed
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As temperatures drop below freezing, Egan warming centers are scheduled for activation, and they are in urgent need for volunteers. The Egan Warming Center will be open again on Friday evening, December 16, however the Trinity site will be closed and a location in the Whiteaker will be open in its place.
nbc16.com
Chabad of Eugene to host lighting of nine-foot Menorah to celebrate Chanukah
EUGENE, Ore. — Chabad of Eugene will host a giant Menorah lighting to celebrate Chanukah Sunday. Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis will be on hand for the lighting of a nine-foot Menorah. The festivities will include a photo booth, face paint, balloon twisting, juggling show and crafts and entertainment. The...
nbc16.com
Springfield Public Library receives $100,000 donation for educational resources
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Local elementary school children are getting a sizeable gift to support their education for years to come. The Springfield Public Library Foundation (SPLF) is set to receive a permanent $100,000 fund to support book materials, digital resources, and online resources for the Springfield grade students, according to a press release from SPLF.
nbc16.com
Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns
EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
nbc16.com
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
nbc16.com
Synagogues in Lane County increase security amid rise in anti-Semitism
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The FBI released statistics for 2021 this week which showed that the Jewish community remains the most targeted when it comes to hate crimes motivated by religion. Our newsroom spoke with the Secure Community Network, a nonprofit group focused on safety and security for the...
nbc16.com
U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash
U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
nbc16.com
'Have a plan...prevent a tragedy': Impaired driver patrols continue in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues its heightened impaired driving patrols this holiday season. Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide and each death is preventable. Our newsroom spoke with LCSO about the patrols and celebrating safely. "If you're going to be...
nbc16.com
Springfield Police Department receives training on how to respond to violent incidents
All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, yesterday, tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re high risk, they’re high stakes and we want to prepare our officers as best as they can to these types of incidents," said Sergeant Justin Myers who has spent 15 years in the Springfield Police Department. "The time for them to learn is not when its happening."
nbc16.com
Lebanon police chief explains decision to close Lebanon Municipal Jail
After exploring all avenues to keep the Lebanon Municipal Jail open, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson reached one of the hardest decisions he says he's had to make in his tenure. He says he had no other options but to request a temporary closure, one that was ultimately approved by the Lebanon City Council.
nbc16.com
Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette
Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
nbc16.com
Oregon Women's Basketball takes the win over Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — It was ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Night’ at Matthew Knight Arena for the Oregon Women's basketball match-up between the Ducks and Eastern Washington. The Ducks also welcomed home former duck and current Eastern Washington assistant Jordan Loera. And the ducks were on fire from the...
nbc16.com
Beavers soak up the Vegas experience before going head-to-head with Florida
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas bowl Saturday, December 16, at 11:35 a.m. But beyond the game, the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Wednesday night they made a red-carpet entrance at Fremont Street. Earlier Thursday, they volunteered at an...
nbc16.com
Ducks staff balancing bowl prep, transfer portal and recruiting
While the Beavers get set for their bowl game Saturday, December 17, in Vegas, the Oregon football team has a lot more time until the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Friday, we heard from the Ducks for the first time since that regular season finale. We know that Oregon quarterback...
nbc16.com
Florida to use third-string quarterback to face off against Oregon State
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
nbc16.com
Oregon State wins Las Vegas Bowl 30-3
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football won a bowl game defeating Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers crossed off a list of historic marks in their victory over the Gators, first bowl game win since 2013, first 10-win season since 2006 (third time in program history), and first program win against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) program.
