Thousands of military troops stationed in San Antonio headed home for holidays

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport was busier than normal Saturday morning as an estimated 4,000 soldiers head home for the holidays. As part of the annual operation known as Holiday Block Leave, military members in uniform will arrive at San Antonio International Airport by bus over a week-long period from local military bases starting on Dec. 17. They represent all branches of the military and will leave San Antonio to spend time with their families and friends.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – A cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side. Fire crews were dispatched to the 13600 block of Landmark Hill Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire in the home. Fire officials say that a woman had a cooking accident...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Firefighters battled heavy fire at an East side commercial building

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the blaze of a burning building on the East side. The incident happened at the 87000 block of IH10 E and FM 1516 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a fully evolved building. Crews immediately...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Best new Airbnb host in Texas is located in Dripping Springs

Airbnb announced that a man who has a listing in Dripping Springs is the top new host in the state of Texas. Derek has nearly 125 check-ins, maintains a near-perfect 4.98 rating and is already a Superhost after beginning hosting just this year. ALSO | Adam Sandler bringing stand-up tour...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio braces for extremely cold Christmas

SAN ANTONIO - Showers will develop overnight into early Monday. Expect a wet morning commute around San Antonio and eastward. Lows in the mid 40s. Showers are expected Monday morning, then activity will push east into the afternoon. Clearing skies to the west, may try and see a peak of sunshine before sunset in SA. Otherwise, staying mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Western zone will warm into the 60s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man fatally shot outside a West side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. According to officials, 21-year-old Brandon Turley had returned from Jack in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Charities hoping to help families in need

Several San Antonio families are in need looking for some sort of assistance. "We are seeing a rise in basic needs in general," says Catholic Charities, "food, clothing, hygiene kits, new socks/undergarments. Many people are struggling at this time." Erica Benavides, Interim Executive Director of the Society of St. Vincent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man arrested for committing lottery fraud, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after stealing loads of lottery tickets and cashing in on them. Police say 35-year-old Alex Vasquez and others would enter local convenience stores, take the entire lottery ticket case, and then leave. According to the police, Vasquez would cash in on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Be prepared because there are only 9 more days until a cold Christmas!

SAN ANTONIO - We are 9 days away from Christmas! Days will trend cooler as we head into the weekend. Make preparations for much colder weather for the Christmas holidays. Remember Pipes, Plants, Pets, People. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. The afternoon will see more...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing victim outside bar

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a deadly stabbing over the Summer outside a popular bar near UTSA. 31-year-old Marc Champoux is charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing 25-year-old Bryan Aguilar outside Deol Bar back in June of 2022. Police tracked down...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Bexar County Jail inmate dies after suffering from a 'medical episode'

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate has died after suffering from an apparent ‘medical episode.’. On Dec. 4, 2022, a deputy was about to distribute a dinner tray to 47-year-old Derrick Ellison, but Ellison was not responding and seemed to be having trouble breathing. When officials...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

