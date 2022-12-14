ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

Attempted Murder: Teen To Be Tried As Adult For Suitland High School Shooting, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARa2X_0jieMKxe00
Two students were arrested after bringing a gun to Suitland High School Photo Credit: Image capture May 2022 © 2022 Google

The teenager who brought a gun to Suitland High School and shot a 14-year-old student during a fight outside the building will be tried as an adult after turning himself in to police in Prince George’s County.

Officials say that a 16-year-old student at the high school has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses for the non-fatal shooting outside the building during an altercation on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The day began at approximately 10 a.m. on Dec. 8, when a group of students got into an argument that turned into a physical fight outside Suitland High School.

According to police, the preliminary investigation into the incident determined that during the fight, the 16-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and wildly fired multiple times, striking his 14-year-old victim.

The assigned School Resource Officers heard the gunshots, investigators said, and were able to immediately respond to the scene of the shooting near the school’s football field. The officers provided medical care to the teen who was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators said that the shooting suspect turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Dec. 13. His victim remains hospitalized, and no motive for the shooting has been announced by the department.

Specifically, the teen has been charged with, and will be tried as an adult for:

Attempted first-degree attempted murder;

  • First-degree assault;
  • Gun offenses;
  • Additional charges.

The teen remains in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Officials say that the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

