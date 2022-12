LAKELAND, Fla. -- A 12-year-old Florida boy died after accidentally shooting himself while at a friend's house, according to police. The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday at a home in Lakeland. According to police, the 12-year-old boy was dropped off at a 13-year-old friend's home by his mother for...

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO