What Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Saying About Babylon
Some may argue that we are living in an age of the "critic-proof" blockbuster, but with an auteur-driven project like Damien Chazelle's upcoming old Hollywood epic "Babylon," prospective viewers might be particularly attuned to what the film critic crowd has to say about the film. "Babylon" has an expansive ensemble...
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
Avatar: The Way Of Water Completely Whiffed On Neytiri's Arc, And We're Honestly Not Surprised
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." In terms of its visuals, 2009's "Avatar" remains in a class all its own. It revolutionized 3D in Hollywood for several years, to the point where you practically couldn't see any movie in a theater without it getting a rushed 3D treatment. When it comes to criticizing "Avatar," most people take umbrage with the story itself.
Why Dr. Iggy Frome From New Amsterdam Looks So Familiar
"New Amsterdam" is in its fifth and final season on NBC (via Deadline). One of the show's major characters is Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome, the head of Psychiatry at New Amsterdam Medical Center. Dr. Frome cares deeply about others, especially his patients, though this is sometimes to his detriment. The doctor also has several adopted children with his estranged husband, Martin McIntyre (Mike Doyle).
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
What The Cast Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Looks Like In Real Life
In 2009, James Cameron's "Avatar" made waves by revolutionizing the use of 3D, CGI, and motion capture technology in cinema and pulling off the modest feat of becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. The movie and its visually stunning scene paintings wowed audiences by presenting the most realistic fantasy setting to date, the paradisal planet of Pandora. Its plants, animals, and even its terrain were all meticulously created by Cameron and his team to look more realistic than any before, and in the process, ironically buried the movie's real actors beneath countless layers of computer-generated imagery. Sure, the Na'vi are gorgeously animated, but who are the actors beneath all the blue fur and Disney-sized cat eyes?
The Criminal Minds Episode The Apprenticeship Hid References To The Bad News Bears In Plain Sight
TV and movie fans have developed a pretty firm grasp of Easter eggs and how they work. Not too long ago, however, references to other productions were only occasionally placed within scenes for eagle-eyed fans to spot. Today, such clever nods to other shows or films are common. In fact, they're almost expected in some cases. "Rick and Morty" is loaded with references and brilliantly winks at "Community" and the "Indiana Jones" franchise, while "Avengers: Infinity War" paid homage to "Arrested Development." Easter eggs can sometimes pop up in the most unexpected places, even a dramatic show like "Criminal Minds," which once referenced a film from more than 45 years ago.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The Terminator
In 1984, "The Terminator" shook up the movie world: It was a blockbuster success and an instant classic that kick-started a major sci-fi-action franchise. It left audiences everywhere saying, "I'll be back," in a gravelly Austrian monotone — the American Film Institute even ranks that line as one of its top 100 movie quotes. The movie also makes AFI's list of top 10 science fiction films, and the Terminator himself is enshrined on the list of best villains. It's safe to say this film is a major part of pop culture.
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
The Worst Parts Of The MCU's Phase 4 Shows
Following the release of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" at the end of November, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially come to a close. The phase began at the start of 2021 with "WandaVision," the smash-hit series on Disney+ following the character of Wanda Maximoff after the events of Phase 3's climactic "Avengers: Endgame." However, as the phase continued on with movies and TV series, it has since become one of the most divisive eras in the MCU's history. (Granted, there's only been four eras, so the competition for the "most divisive" award is basically just a contest between Phase 4 and Phase 2.)
The Franchise - What We Know So Far
HBO has tapped two auteurs to spearhead its next big comedy. Armando Iannucci is no stranger to tackling large and complicated ideas with hilarious twists. Joining forced with HBO in 2012 for "Veep," the satirist shed light on the chaotic and often ridiculous inner-workings of the United States government. The series went on to become a critical hit, nabbing over 15 Emmys during its seven season run, making it one of HBO"s most popular offerings in the 2010s. Iannucci has since spearheaded the sci-fi satire "Avenue 5" for the network. His cinematic credits include the biting "The Death of Stalin," a feature film which comedically retells the aftermath of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's death. Iannucci's next project is on track to be another satire but he's got a surprising collaborator for his next effort.
Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Was In Tears Over Al Olinsky's Tragic Death
Throughout the run of the "One Chicago" suite of shows, there have been many happy moments alongside some tragedies as characters come and go. This can be seen to a substantial degree in all three shows since "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago Med" are all set in a police precinct, fire and rescue unit, and hospital, respectively. The compelling cases, rescues, and patient traumas make for peak procedural television thanks to the creative skills of the various showrunner and executive producer Dick Wolf, who ensure the programs exist within the same universe as his NYC-set "Law & Order" shows (via Variety).
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero Details That Will Give You Chills
On March 17, 1998, a chill swept through Gotham City. On that day, "Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero" hit video store shelves, pitting Batman (Kevin Conroy), Robin (Loren Lester), and an out-of-costume Batgirl (Mary Kay Bergman) against their coolest foe — pun intended. Hanging in the balance is the life of Mr. Freeze's (Michael Ansara) wife, Nora Fries, who needs an organ only Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl can provide. Freeze aka Victor Fries will stop at nothing to rescue his wife, even if, as Barbara learns when Freeze kidnaps her, the operation is lethal for the donor.
Are Chandler Riggs And Andrew Lincoln From The Walking Dead Friends In Real Life?
Chandler Riggs more or less grew up on the set of "The Walking Dead." Riggs was just 10 years old when he started playing Carl Grimes, and he was 17 by the time of his character's shocking death. That's old enough to drive, to start your senior year of high school, and, of course, old enough to face down a horde of ravenous zombies with confidence.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Runtime Was One Of James Cameron's Biggest Battles For 'About A Year'
Filmmaker James Cameron is known to the moviegoing public for many things. He's the creator of the "Terminator" franchise, the man who turned "Alien" into "Aliens" and introduced the world to a newer, tougher version of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and the filmmaker who gave us another iconic action heroine in the form of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the blockbuster sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He created unexpected pop culture magic again later in the '90s with "Titanic," practically becoming the King of the World in the process. Then, in 2009, he ushered in a new era of 3D movies and CGI effects with "Avatar," a franchise that is now going back to theaters with "Avatar: The Way of Water" (although, given all the developments in the "Avatar" canon between then and now, the franchise has been far from dormant in that intervening time). Given all that, not to mention Cameron's myriad other cinematic accomplishments, there is one thing that he is definitely NOT known for, and that's making movies with short runtimes.
Zoinks! Five Nights At Freddy's Snags Scooby-Doo Vet Matthew Lillard And The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson
The "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie has been in development now for quite some time. The oft-delayed film just gained some massive steam by beginning to round out its cast, the first bit of casting in the long line of abandoned versions of this adaptation. According to Deadline, "Scooby-Doo" vet Matthew Lillard and "The Hunger Games" star John Hutcherson have joined the cast. Fans cannot wait to see the popular horror video game adapted into a film.
Ash's Japanese Voice Actor Hints That The Character Might Not Be Done With Pokémon Just Yet
Rica Matsumoto has been part of the "Pokémon" universe for so long that her name is pretty much synonymous with the lead character, Ash Ketchum, also known as Satoshi. While Sarah Natochenny voices the English version of the character, Matsumoto has long voiced the Japanese iteration. In an interview with CoroCoro Online, she talked about how she's come to recognize the importance of the role she's inhabited for 25 years. At one point, she recorded a message for a child that was sick in the hospital, and recalled, "At that time I both felt so thankful to be able to have a job where I get to do things like this and, at the same time, felt that I have this incredible responsibility."
Yes, That Was Dame Helen Mirren Narrating The Barbie Movie's First Trailer
Ever since it was announced that Greta Gerwig would be directing the upcoming "Barbie," speculation regarding the film has abounded. What would the ambitious director of pictures such as "Ladybird" and "Little Women" do with a movie about the iconic Mattel toy? Today, audiences got a sneak peek at the first teaser for "Barbie," and it was quite literally Kubrickian. Sparse shots of little girls playing with traditional dolls in a barren landscape give way to a surreal image of Margot Robbie as a giant, 15-foot-tall Barbie towering over it all as the children look up in awe. The teaser features a voiceover proclaiming to the sweeping horns of the "2001: A Space Odyssey" theme that young girls have always played with dolls, and that "The dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until ... " at which point a shot of the gargantuan Robbie blocks out the sun itself as Barbie.
Characters In Avatar: The Way Of Water With More Meaning Than We Realized
It took 13 years to follow up on 2009's "Avatar," an understandable wait for the highest-grossing movie of all time, as well as the new benchmark in CGI and motion-capture technology. Luckily, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally been released, and fan reactions have proven it to be nearly everything fans had hoped. The trip back to Pandora is even more visually impressive than the first, with the reefs and seas that sustain the Metkayina people as paradoxically fantastical and realistic as any that have ever been on screen. In addition, backing up all the flash and 3D is an ever-expanding and evolving cast of characters who add some much-needed (and in many cases, ironic) humanity.
