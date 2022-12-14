Read full article on original website
Twitter leftist Keith Olbermann mocked after Musk suspends his account: ‘Scream into an empty room’
Conservative Twitter accounts ridiculed former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann after Elon Musk temporarily suspended his Twitter account on Thursday.
Taylor Lorenz suspended from Twitter, claims Elon Musk personally removed her from platform
Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz announced on Saturday night that she was banned from Twitter. She claims CEO Elon Musk was directly involved in the decision.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Georgia mother and son arrested during drug raid, 17-year-old charged with distribution of fentanyl
A Georgia mother and son were arrested during a Dec. 3 raid at their home, and the teenage boy was charged with drug related charges.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Jack Sweeney told Insider he was with his mom when he saw Elon Musk's tweet about suing him, and his family is amazed at how Musk "is so bothered."
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
CNN panel seethes over Musk not giving them Twitter Files: 'Not in the spirit of free speech'
CNN reporter Oliver Darcy blasted Twitter owner Elon Musk for giving the "Twitter Files" scoop to independent journalists rather than newsrooms like CNN.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Leilani Simon allegedly beat toddler son Quinton Simon to death: prosecutors
Quinton Simon's mom has been indicted for murder and other charges for assaulting the toddler with an unknown object, then discarding his remains in a trailer park dumpster.
Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match
Barbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from tennis for three years after admitting to fixing a match in 2016. She also had been suspended for an anti-doping violation.
Pennsylvania woman embezzled nearly $600k from school for family vacations, IVF treatment: DA
Katherine Paprocka, 36, allegedly embezzled more than half a million dollars while working as a senior administrator at Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton, Pennsylvania.
Idaho murders: Surveillance image appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings
Surveillance images appear to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Massive Berlin aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water
A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday dispelling 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injured two people.
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
