Read full article on original website
Related
CNN panel seethes over Musk not giving them Twitter Files: 'Not in the spirit of free speech'
CNN reporter Oliver Darcy blasted Twitter owner Elon Musk for giving the "Twitter Files" scoop to independent journalists rather than newsrooms like CNN.
Biden blocking Hunter Biden, Burisma emails would prove 'how much he has to hide,' conservative group warns
Group seeking White House records on Hunter Biden and Burisma warns that if President Biden blocks the records, "he will have only proven just how much he has to hide."
LAURA INGRAHAM: Even liberals are not immune from consequences of Biden's bad policies
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says that companies are laying off employees due to the hardships under President Biden's economy on "The Ingraham Angle."
Biden administration's new 'woke' billion-dollar grant program will further divide America: Ben Carson
A United States Department of Transportation grant program drew the critique of 'Hannity' guest host Tammy Bruce and former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson on Friday.
Biden's DHS secretary is a liar and 'deserved the cold welcome' from Border Patrol, says Arizona sheriff
Pinal County, Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss DHS Secretary Mayorkas receiving a cold welcome from Border Patrol agents after repeatedly lying about the border.
Twitter leftist Keith Olbermann mocked after Musk suspends his account: ‘Scream into an empty room’
Conservative Twitter accounts ridiculed former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann after Elon Musk temporarily suspended his Twitter account on Thursday.
Georgia mother and son arrested during drug raid, 17-year-old charged with distribution of fentanyl
A Georgia mother and son were arrested during a Dec. 3 raid at their home, and the teenage boy was charged with drug related charges.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
30,000 migrants now in NYC as Mayor Eric Adams phones Biden admin for cash: report
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is requesting $1 billion from President Biden's administration to help house the more than 30,000 migrants now living in the city.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for claiming Biden has worked to secure the border: 'Most egregious lie I've heard'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is facing criticism for her defense of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis during Thursday's press briefing.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
Arizona court dismisses Republican's lawsuit challenging secretary of state election results
An Arizona Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Rep. Mark Finchem over the results of the Nov. 8 election.
Censor or else: Democratic lawmakers warn Facebook not to ‘backslide’ on censorship
Some of the greatest advocates of censorship in Congress are specifically warning Facebook not to follow Twitter in restoring free speech to its platform.
AOC, Elon Musk spar after Twitter CEO suspends CNN, NYT, WaPo journos for posting 'assassination coordinates'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk feuded with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among others Thursday night, hours after suspending several liberal journalists.
Taylor Lorenz suspended from Twitter, claims Elon Musk personally removed her from platform
Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz announced on Saturday night that she was banned from Twitter. She claims CEO Elon Musk was directly involved in the decision.
Biden administration looks to change citizenship test to multiple choice, include new material
The Biden administration is looking to conduct a trial for proposed changes to the naturalization test required for immigrants to become American citizens.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Fox News
903K+
Followers
4K+
Post
705M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0