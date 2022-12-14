Read full article on original website
Related
48hills.org
A peek at classic rock treasures—with some legends playing stellar tunes
Owner and CEO of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay, hosted a rockin’ event at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Dec. 10. The billionaire three times over closed out an eight-city US tour of his monumental collection of historical memorabilia in San Francisco, thrilling attendees with a viewing of such culturally significant artifacts as guitars once owned by The Beatles, Jerry Garcia, and Prince; an Elton John piano; a James Brown cape; John Lennon’s signature sunglasses; and Paul McCartney’s handwritten “Hey Jude” lyrics.
48hills.org
Jeannine Anderson soars above white noise in ‘Halie! The Mahalia Jackson Musical’
Over the course of every artist’s career, there will come a project they’ve nourished for so long, thought of so extensively, that they can no longer approach it objectively. They can’t see past their own intentions for the work, often leading them to micro-manage aspects that should be delegated. The bright initial spark may remain, but the creator is holding on so tight that they’re smothering something that needs room to breathe.
48hills.org
Why are we still fighting over harm reduction in SF?
I can’t help the feeling that I’ve seen this movie before, and I know how it turns out. Back in 1986, in the terrible, darkest days of the AIDS pandemic, some folks I know started talking about how IV drug users were spreading the disease through reusing dirty needles.
Comments / 0