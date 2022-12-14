ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigate shooting incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
APPLETON, WI
wapl.com

Suspect in lengthy Green Bay standoff identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a man involved in a lengthy standoff on the city’s west side. Michael Destaercke was arrested following a more than 7-hour standoff in the 700 block of S. Ridge Road on Wednesday. Destaercke was wanted on a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff suspect

With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Door-to-door scam in Menasha

With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Authorities state area is clear after active situation in Pulaski

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Pulaski provided an update on the ‘active situation’ in the area of Cedar and Washington Street earlier on Saturday. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the scene and area is clear and opened back up for travel. No information about the...
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Napalese Lounge raises money for Club Q victims

Wonderful Christmas atmosphere thanks to thousands of lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gradually turning much colder. With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. Green Bay standoff suspect. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST. $...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-19-22 fdl county sheriff child victim investigation

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a crime against a child. The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident or business with a surveillance camera of street traffic in a central area of the city of Fond du Lac to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the area is from Park Avenue on the east to 8th Street on the south, the Fond du Lac River on the west, and Third Street on the north. Waldschmidt says the Sheriff’s Office is looking for footage on December 6 from 4pm to 7pm and December 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Waldschmidt says this is not a random act and the suspect is known to the child. Waldschmidt would not say what the nature of the investigation is, only that it involves allegations of a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Veterans honored at wreath ceremony

Wonderful Christmas atmosphere thanks to thousands of lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gradually turning much colder. With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. Green Bay standoff suspect. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST. $...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison

With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Updated: 5 hours ago. 24-year-old Wesley Brice won't be...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspect in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire enters insanity plea

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County man accused of setting the fire that destroyed Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport is pleading insanity. Jonathan Polich, of Sevastopol, entered a plea of Not Guilty by Reason of Mental Disease or Defect to the charge of Arson of Building. The next step is to find doctors to give Polich a mental examination. The court set aside dates in January and March for updates on the progress of the examination.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton police ask for your help to find missing man

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help to find a man who’s been missing for a week. Robert Kraus, 67, has health conditions that could put him at increased risk of harm if he’s not found. Kraus was last seen in...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy