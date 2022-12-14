Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
East Texas mechanic gives vehicle preparation tips for icy weather
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Before extremely cold weather, it’s important to check your vehicle to avoid getting stuck with expensive problems. A Tyler mechanic has advice on how to prepare. Gary Stewart, owner of Stewart’s Automotive on Donnybrook, said the most important thing to check before preparing for icy...
KLTV
Tyler mechanic gives car preparation tips for icy weather
RAW VIDEO: First responders at scene of pin-in wreck at Old Bullard, WSW Loop 323 in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Lt. Adam Tarrant, a Chevy pickup was headed north on Old Bullard on a green light. A sedan was headed westbound on the loop, ran the red light, and hit the pickup. The sedan caught fire.
KLTV
Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze
Dory with Dory’s Gardens in Tyler shares what people can do to protect their plants from the cold weather. She demonstrates what she does with the plants in her garden. KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the latest in Zavalla regarding their water system. Updated: 7 hours ago. KLTV’s...
KLTV
Longview Fire Department takes in 42 dogs after transport wreck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A van that was transporting 42 dogs was involved in a wreck on I-20. The fire department stepped up to help keep all involved safe from the winter cold. The crash took place on Dec. 19, and although there were no major injuries, a driver and...
KLTV
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
KLTV
RAW VIDEO: First responders at scene of pin-in wreck at Old Bullard, WSW Loop 323 in Tyler
“In any extreme weather temperatures, it’s best to check your tire pressure, the condition of your starting and charging system like your battery, your alternator, fuel system, fuel injector, and spark plug.”. Dory with Dory’s Gardens in Tyler shares what people can do to protect their plants from the...
KLTV
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
KLTV
Crews responding to house fire in White Oak
In anticipation of Christmas, Catholics from the Philippines are celebrating their tradition of ‘Simbang Gabi’ which translates to ‘night mass’ in English. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with former Loblolly Train Club member Fred Bauer about his model train setup which he would like to see displayed at the Gregg County Historical Museum.
KLTV
Line break leads to boil water notice for some San Augustine Rural Water System customers
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Rural Water System said a break in a line has led to a boil water notice being issued for some customers. According to the system, the customers affected include those who were formerly Bland Lake customers on CR 114, FM 1279, FM 3230, Hwy 96 N, FM 711 and Hwy 147 N.
KLTV
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
KLTV
Mobile home considered a total loss after fire in White Oak
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home is being considered a total loss after it caught on fire in White Oak Tuesday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of N. Whatley Road. White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cameron Kizzia said they received the call at 9:51 a.m.
KLTV
Tyler church fire unintentional, fire marshal says
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler fire marshal has released the results of the investigation into a church fire that happened earlier this week. The fire broke out Monday morning at Freedom Fellowship Church, at 2915 SSE Loop 323. Fire investigators believe the fire was unintentional and began in the northeast corner of the building around several electrical appliances that were plugged into an electrical power strip.
KLTV
Goudarzi & Young Law Firm gives away hundreds of Christmas hams in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For Thanksgiving they gave away turkeys, and today the Goudarzi & Young Law Firm was in Gilmer giving away hams for Christmas. The line went a few miles down Highway 271 from the Yamboree Fairgrounds. On-site, family and friends were handing out 375 Bear Creek smoked hams.
KLTV
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Parks around Nacogdoches are all suffering from a big problem according to Brandi Cartwright, one of the newly appointed members of the cities Capital Needs Advisory Committee. “When you pull up to a park and see a structure you assume it’s a bathroom, and that it’s...
KLTV
Longview police release name of victim in second weekend homicide
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a shooting on Sunday and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. On Dec. 18 at about 11:48 p.m., Longview police responded to a shooting at the Churchill at Longview Apartments, according to a police social media post. Officers said they located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds; he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
KLTV
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
KLTV
WebXtra: Former Loblolly Train Club member prepares display
Salvation Army in Tyler set to serve those in need during the cold. Since the February 2021 winter storm, the Salvation Army has taken extra steps to make sure their shelter is winterized even more. Salvation Army in need of donations, volunteers to meet Red Kettle Campaign goal. Updated: Dec....
KLTV
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
Comments / 0