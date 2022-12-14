ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

East Texas mechanic gives vehicle preparation tips for icy weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Before extremely cold weather, it’s important to check your vehicle to avoid getting stuck with expensive problems. A Tyler mechanic has advice on how to prepare. Gary Stewart, owner of Stewart’s Automotive on Donnybrook, said the most important thing to check before preparing for icy...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler mechanic gives car preparation tips for icy weather

RAW VIDEO: First responders at scene of pin-in wreck at Old Bullard, WSW Loop 323 in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Lt. Adam Tarrant, a Chevy pickup was headed north on Old Bullard on a green light. A sedan was headed westbound on the loop, ran the red light, and hit the pickup. The sedan caught fire.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze

Dory with Dory’s Gardens in Tyler shares what people can do to protect their plants from the cold weather. She demonstrates what she does with the plants in her garden. KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the latest in Zavalla regarding their water system. Updated: 7 hours ago. KLTV’s...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview Fire Department takes in 42 dogs after transport wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A van that was transporting 42 dogs was involved in a wreck on I-20. The fire department stepped up to help keep all involved safe from the winter cold. The crash took place on Dec. 19, and although there were no major injuries, a driver and...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Man killed in Panola County house fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Crews responding to house fire in White Oak

In anticipation of Christmas, Catholics from the Philippines are celebrating their tradition of ‘Simbang Gabi’ which translates to ‘night mass’ in English. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with former Loblolly Train Club member Fred Bauer about his model train setup which he would like to see displayed at the Gregg County Historical Museum.
WHITE OAK, TX
KLTV

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Mobile home considered a total loss after fire in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home is being considered a total loss after it caught on fire in White Oak Tuesday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of N. Whatley Road. White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cameron Kizzia said they received the call at 9:51 a.m.
WHITE OAK, TX
KLTV

Tyler church fire unintentional, fire marshal says

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler fire marshal has released the results of the investigation into a church fire that happened earlier this week. The fire broke out Monday morning at Freedom Fellowship Church, at 2915 SSE Loop 323. Fire investigators believe the fire was unintentional and began in the northeast corner of the building around several electrical appliances that were plugged into an electrical power strip.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview police release name of victim in second weekend homicide

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a shooting on Sunday and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. On Dec. 18 at about 11:48 p.m., Longview police responded to a shooting at the Churchill at Longview Apartments, according to a police social media post. Officers said they located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds; he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler man still missing after almost one year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Former Loblolly Train Club member prepares display

Salvation Army in Tyler set to serve those in need during the cold. Since the February 2021 winter storm, the Salvation Army has taken extra steps to make sure their shelter is winterized even more. Salvation Army in need of donations, volunteers to meet Red Kettle Campaign goal. Updated: Dec....
TYLER, TX
KLTV

No one injured in fire at Tyler church building

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy