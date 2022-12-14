Read full article on original website
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
2 Missouri Boys Harvested a Record ‘Monster’ 35 Pound Raccoon
It's not officially a record yet, but it likely will be. 2 Missouri boys harvested what was accurately described as a "monster" 35 pound raccoon recently and they have the pic to prove it. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared the story of Couper Simmons who was hunting with his...
Alfalfa Cubes Distributed in Missouri & Illinois Can Kill Horses
If you have horses in Missouri or Illinois that feed on alfalfa cubes, you need to be aware of an urgent recall from the US Food and Drug Administration. Products distributed in both Missouri and Illinois may contain an organism that can kill the animals. This is a voluntary recall...
Avian influenza leads to death of 19,000 turkeys in southern Missouri
A virus that is highly contagious and fatal to poultry could cause the price of turkey to go up.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”
Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid
Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Missouri suburban district copies rural four-day school week strategy to attract teachers
(The Center Square) – When the Independence School District board voted this week to become the first suburban district in the state to adopt a four-day week, it prompted numerous questions as the western Missouri district joined approximately 150 other schools in the practice. Rural Missouri school districts began...
kmmo.com
DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
Peek Inside One of the Fanciest Treehouses You’ll See in Missouri
I have pretty high standards for treehouses, but even I would admit this one is likely the fanciest you'll ever see in the state of Missouri and I have the pics to prove it. I have reason to believe this is an almost brand new Missouri treehouse on Airbnb. It's located just southwest of the St. Louis area in Innsbrook, Missouri. It's near the resort located in that area which means not only do you have a newly-built treehouse to enjoy, but also sailboats, golf, playgrounds and lazy river pools. Drool over the pics yourself.
Who’s the Richest Person in Missouri? This Guy Worth $8 Billion
Wealth is a strange word. Richness can be measured by how full one's life is. However, when it comes down to pure dollars and cents, there's one person in Missouri who has a net worth above and beyond anyone else and he's worth an estimated $8 billion dollars. Stacker just...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
missouribusinessalert.com
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Missouri woman is facing a real struggle because of the state of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds.
kttn.com
Trumpeter swans increasing in numbers as migrating winter visitors to Missouri
They have voices like oboes, feathers like snow, and necks as graceful as a ballet dancer. Trumpeter swans are a bird distinct among the waterfowl that glide into western Missouri on the north winter winds, lingering until ice drives them southward. Watching them vies with spotting eagles and flocks of snow geese as a fun winter wildlife viewing activity, suggests the Missouri Department of Conservation.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Bayer to settle for $698 million over pollution claims; retail sales fall
Spire scored a victory Thursday in the contentious fight over a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois. Federal officials granted the the St. Louis utility a certificate to operate its Spire STL Pipeline, which environmental groups had taken legal action to avoid. Elsewhere, Bayer has reached another sizable settlement over a product inherited in its 2018 purchase of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto. The German conglomerate agreed to pay nearly $700 million to end a lawsuit with Oregon over claims of PCB pollution resulting from Monsanto products. Plus, retail sales dropped 0.6% from October to November, with furniture, electronics and home and garden stores all seeing declines. Scroll down for those stories and all of Friday's business news.
If You See a Purple Fence Post in Missouri or Illinois, Leave Now
I've seen a few fence posts that had a rather peculiar color on the top and never knew what it meant until now. The color in question is purple and if you see it on a the top of a fence post in Missouri or Illinois, you need to turn around immediately and leave. It's a law.
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
What is Guy Fieri’s Favorite Missouri Dive? This One in St. Louis
Food celebrity Guy Fieri has visited so many diners, drive-ins and dives over the years, it's a pretty big deal when he selects a favorite. A new ranking claims to know what his Missouri go-to place is and it's a diner in St. Louis. As we shared previously, Guy Fieri...
