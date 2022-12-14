Read full article on original website
‘George Lopez Show’ stars reunite on his new sitcom — see the pics
Fifteen years after the ABC sitcom aired its final episode, Constance Marie, Valente Rodriguez, Luis Armand Garcia and Belita Moreno reunited with George Lopez on his new NBC show, “Lopez vs. Lopez.”. George Lopez’s former TV family joins his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez and new on-screen family on the...
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Bonanza’: Michael Landon ‘Couldn’t Believe’ How He Acted to His Second Wife on Set
Michael Landon wasn't his usual charming self when he first met his second wife on the set of 'Bonanza.' Here's what he said.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Where Is the Cast of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Now?
'Gilligan's Island' cast member Tina Louise is the last surviving actor from the sitcom; find out what she's up to now.
Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
John Stamos' Son Is All Grown Up And Making Us Say Have Mercy
Johns Stamos recently shared a series of photos to Instagram from a trip to NYC, which included several father-son snaps with his only child, Billy. In the first photo, the 4-year-old—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—looks more grown up than ever, as he posed alongside his dad while bundled up in a plaid puffer coat, with his wavy light brown hair under a sage green knit beanie.
Melissa McCarthy To Star In Richard Curtis-Scripted Christmas Comedy For Universal, Working Title & Peacock; Sam Boyd To Direct
EXCLUSIVE: Universal and Working Title have set Melissa McCarthy to star in an untitled Christmas-in-New York movie that will be written by Love Actually scribe Richard Curtis and directed by Sam Boyd. They’re making the film for Peacock, and Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce with Riva Marker through her Linden Productions banner. The film is a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas. Related Story Working Title Partners Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner On 30 Years At Universal, Scores Of Hits And A Resolve...
2 ‘Brady Bunch’ Actors Played a Gay Couple in a Groovy Sitcom
In 2006, two actors who played brothers in 'The Brady Bunch' portrayed lovers in a popular sitcom and even referenced their earlier roles in the 1969 family comedy.
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop
Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
The Internet is Thirsting Over This Photo of Austin Butler at a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Table Read
Austin Butler is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time!. Ahead of his hosting debut this weekend, the official Twitter account for the show teased a photo of the 31-year-old actor during a recent table read–and fans cannot get enough of it. The photo showcased the...
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
Billie Lourd's New Baby’s Name Might Sweetly Honor Late Mom Carrie Fisher
Congratulations are for Billie Lourd, who recently welcomed her second baby! The daughter of the late Star Wars legend, Carrie Fisher, hasn’t released her new baby’s name, but there’s a possibility she’ll honor her mom with her new baby’s name as she did with her older child.
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey
A doting dad-to-be. As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy. On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Sasha Finds Love With Chase
'General Hospital' heroine Sasha Gilmore has endured heartache the past year and is long overdue for some happiness.
Donald Sutherland’s Spouse: Meet His Wife, Francine, Plus His 2 Previous Marriages
Donald Sutherland is a Canadian actor known for his roles in MASH, Citizen X. He is married to former actress Francine Racette. The star was also married to Lois Hardwick and Shirley Douglas. His most recent films include Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and Moonfall, which both premiered in 2022. Invasion...
Florence Pugh looks unrecognisable after hair transformation for her new film
If we had to name one person that won 2022, we'd have to give the award to Florence Pugh. Not only did she star in some seriously good films, but she's also become an icon for staying classy amidst the drama. Our hero. She's well known for her signature blonde mane, so we were shocked when we saw a pic of her with super-short brown hair. Miss Flo, is that you?
Christmas Vacation Stars Chevy Chase And Beverly D’Angelo Reunited, And There’s Video
Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo reunited to honor their film Christmas Vacation, and there is a video on TikTok.
'That '90s Show' Is Almost Here—Cast News, Release Date, And Spoilers For The Spinoff Of 'That '70s Show'
Finally, there’s amazing news for fans of Eric, Donna, Jackie, and Kelso: That ‘90s Show, the long-awaited spinoff of That ‘70s Show, is almost here!. In case you need a refresher, That ‘70s Show was a sitcom based on a group of teenagers getting into ~shenanigans~ in one of the kid’s basements in the suburbs of Wisconsin between the years of 1976 and 1979, per Deadline.
Cher Offers Update Following Her Mother Georgia Holt’s Passing
Cher has offered fans an update following her mother Georgia Holt’s passing. Cher took to Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 13), to reveal that her mother’s health had been declining while sick with pneumonia and that she died while in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. “The truth…. She’s been sick & rallying, she then got bad, she was in so much pain,” Cher explained. “Finally she coded on way to [hospital]. By time we got to hosp….the woman who who was MY KICK ASS MOM was no long here.”
