Ohio State

TODAY.com

‘George Lopez Show’ stars reunite on his new sitcom — see the pics

Fifteen years after the ABC sitcom aired its final episode, Constance Marie, Valente Rodriguez, Luis Armand Garcia and Belita Moreno reunited with George Lopez on his new NBC show, “Lopez vs. Lopez.”. George Lopez’s former TV family joins his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez and new on-screen family on the...
HollywoodLife

Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
CALABASAS, CA
E! News

John Stamos' Son Is All Grown Up And Making Us Say Have Mercy

Johns Stamos recently shared a series of photos to Instagram from a trip to NYC, which included several father-son snaps with his only child, Billy. In the first photo, the 4-year-old—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—looks more grown up than ever, as he posed alongside his dad while bundled up in a plaid puffer coat, with his wavy light brown hair under a sage green knit beanie.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy To Star In Richard Curtis-Scripted Christmas Comedy For Universal, Working Title & Peacock; Sam Boyd To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Universal and Working Title have set Melissa McCarthy to star in an untitled Christmas-in-New York movie that will be written by Love Actually scribe Richard Curtis and directed by Sam Boyd. They’re making the film for Peacock, and Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce with Riva Marker through her Linden Productions banner. The film is a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas. Related Story Working Title Partners Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner On 30 Years At Universal, Scores Of Hits And A Resolve...
Page Six

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop

Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey

A doting dad-to-be. As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy. On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"
Women's Health

Florence Pugh looks unrecognisable after hair transformation for her new film

If we had to name one person that won 2022, we'd have to give the award to Florence Pugh. Not only did she star in some seriously good films, but she's also become an icon for staying classy amidst the drama. Our hero. She's well known for her signature blonde mane, so we were shocked when we saw a pic of her with super-short brown hair. Miss Flo, is that you?
Women's Health

'That '90s Show' Is Almost Here—Cast News, Release Date, And Spoilers For The Spinoff Of 'That '70s Show'

Finally, there’s amazing news for fans of Eric, Donna, Jackie, and Kelso: That ‘90s Show, the long-awaited spinoff of That ‘70s Show, is almost here!. In case you need a refresher, That ‘70s Show was a sitcom based on a group of teenagers getting into ~shenanigans~ in one of the kid’s basements in the suburbs of Wisconsin between the years of 1976 and 1979, per Deadline.
WISCONSIN STATE
American Songwriter

Cher Offers Update Following Her Mother Georgia Holt’s Passing

Cher has offered fans an update following her mother Georgia Holt’s passing. Cher took to Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 13), to reveal that her mother’s health had been declining while sick with pneumonia and that she died while in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. “The truth…. She’s been sick & rallying, she then got bad, she was in so much pain,” Cher explained. “Finally she coded on way to [hospital]. By time we got to hosp….the woman who who was MY KICK ASS MOM was no long here.”
GEORGIA STATE
