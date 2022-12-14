ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Naomi Ackie Felt Whitney Houston’s Presence While Filming Biopic (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuXBf_0jieKZk300

On Tuesday night, Naomi Ackie hit the New York City premiere of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer spoke with Ackie about taking on the role of the iconic Whitney Houston.

When asked how she felt when she looked in the mirror while playing the pop icon, Naomi said, “I was constantly tweaking things, it’s a work in process. That’s what I love about acting, like you can change things as you go along and you always get to improve.”

While she felt pressure, Naomi showed some love to Whitney’s family for their love and support on the film. She said, “They had like brought me on board to do it and believed in me in that kind of way was unbelievable in itself and they just continued to reinstate that.”

She opened up about feeling Whitney’s presence while filming and shared what she hopes people take away from the biopic.

Naomi commented, “Especially when she was singing. That’s why some of the performances were my favorite to film because she was literally in the room. Hopefully that shows in the film.”

As for what she hopes people will learn from the film, Ackie answered, “She was just like us… when you strip away all the stardom and fame… she was a human being and she deserves compassion and love.”

Naomi emphasized, “Her legacy is undeniable.”

Ackie “grew up” listening to Houston’s music, adding, “I was probably about five or six and I saw her as a fairy godmother in ‘Cinderella.’”

Naomi also got emotional speaking about how her late mother encourage her to pursue acting.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is out December 23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
People

Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart

The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
E! News

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Singing "Girl on Fire"

Watch: Will There be Another Alicia Keys & Jay-Z Collab? She Says…. Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire" in an adorable Instagram video, the singer revealed what it means to her to have a new generation finding inspiration in her music.
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Vibe

Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”

Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
RadarOnline

'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
extratv

What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note

Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
The Independent

‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt

Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
extratv

extratv

85K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy