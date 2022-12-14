ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
Extent of Stephen Curry's shoulder injury revealed

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, and he is expected to miss several games. Curry will miss “a few weeks” with the left shoulder injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Curry got...
Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
James Harden Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant

James Harden addressed his departure from the Brooklyn Nets, and while at it, took a massive shot at Kevin Durant. The guard is now with the Philadelphia 76ers after he was traded with Paul Milsap by the Nets for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond. His first full season with Philly wasn't exactly off to a rollicking start as he suffered a tendon sprain in his foot early into the season. However, he has been a force this year despite his injuries.
