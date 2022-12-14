ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Croatia's wonderful winner, Bono's big save, and more

Croatia came out on top in a memorable third-place matchup with Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. Now all that's left is the final on Sunday (coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). First, let's recap what happened on Saturday before looking ahead...
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi powers Argentina past France in dramatic World Cup final

LUSAIL, Qatar – Lionel Messi did it. It took a decade and a half, but he did it. It took years of disappointment, a retirement from the Argentina national team, five World Cups, a ton of frustration, the survival of two wild and furious France comebacks and a nerve-shredding penalty shootout on Sunday.
StyleCaster

Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship

His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages.  From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
FOX Sports

Kylian Mbappé wins World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

France star striker Kylian Mbappé is the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award after scoring three goals in Sunday's final against Argentina, bringing his total to eight in the tournament. Lionel Messi finished with seven goals and would have won the tiebreaker on assists had...
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
FOX Sports

Argentina vs. France live updates: Will Lionel Messi achieve his World Cup dream?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Sunday on FOX with France taking on Argentina at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's final match. Either outcome will be historic, between France's bid to be the first repeat champion in 60 years or Lionel Messi's pursuit of the one accomplishment his resume lacks: a World Cup title.
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style

DOHA, Qatar — Before every Argentina game, Lionel Messi collects his teammates in the center of the locker room. They stand in a tight circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads leaning to the middle, and there they wait a moment for Messi to speak. He’s a quiet...
The Associated Press

Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions League winner...
FOX Sports

Karim Benzema reportedly declines invite to attend France's World Cup final

France star Karim Benzema has declined an invitation from French president Emmanuel Macron to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, according to a report by ESPN. So not only will Benzema not play against Argentina, as France coach Didier Deschamps begrudgingly confirmed on Saturday, he reportedly won't even be in attendance to watch his teammates.
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: Luka Modrić, Croatia again defy expectations

Croatia defeated Morocco Saturday 2-1 in the third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. All three goals came in the first half, with Joško Gvardiol and Mislav Oršić scoring for Croatia, while Achraf Dari punched in Morocco's lone goal. On the latest "World Cup Now," Sacha...
The Hill

Democrats slam FIFA over ban on LGBTQ armbands at World Cup

A group of 30 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday slamming the organization’s ban on players wearing rainbow LGBTQ armbands at the World Cup in Qatar.  The signers of the letter, led by Sen. Jeff Merkley (Ore.) and Reps. Mark Pocan (Wis.), Mark Takano (Calif.) and Ritchie Torres (N.Y.),…
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25K jackpot on Argentina-France World Cup final

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final will feature a showdown between reigning world champion France and an immensely talented Argentina team. Not even a veteran scriptwriter could have penned it more perfectly. Especially considering the obstacles both teams have endured as they've battled to arrive at the Final destination. Most...

