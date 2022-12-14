Read full article on original website
Argentina players' families are having a horrid time in Qatar, enduring power cuts at their hotel and finding glass in a drink
The team itself, however, is enjoying life in the Middle East, having made it to the tournament's final.
World Cup Daily: Croatia's wonderful winner, Bono's big save, and more
Croatia came out on top in a memorable third-place matchup with Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. Now all that's left is the final on Sunday (coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). First, let's recap what happened on Saturday before looking ahead...
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar
With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football...
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
Lionel Messi powers Argentina past France in dramatic World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar – Lionel Messi did it. It took a decade and a half, but he did it. It took years of disappointment, a retirement from the Argentina national team, five World Cups, a ton of frustration, the survival of two wild and furious France comebacks and a nerve-shredding penalty shootout on Sunday.
Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship
His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages. From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
Kylian Mbappé wins World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
France star striker Kylian Mbappé is the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award after scoring three goals in Sunday's final against Argentina, bringing his total to eight in the tournament. Lionel Messi finished with seven goals and would have won the tiebreaker on assists had...
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Argentina vs. France live updates: Will Lionel Messi achieve his World Cup dream?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Sunday on FOX with France taking on Argentina at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's final match. Either outcome will be historic, between France's bid to be the first repeat champion in 60 years or Lionel Messi's pursuit of the one accomplishment his resume lacks: a World Cup title.
1 big concern emerging for France ahead of World Cup final against Argentina
France will need everything that they have got to take down Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final. Unfortunately however, they might not exactly have everything to give. ESPN’s Julien Laurens reports Friday that two French starters, centre-backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, are in danger of missing...
Croatia and Morocco face off again in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for third place
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew discuss the keys to victory for Croatia and Morocco in the third place match. Both teams faced off in the group stage with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.
Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style
DOHA, Qatar — Before every Argentina game, Lionel Messi collects his teammates in the center of the locker room. They stand in a tight circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads leaning to the middle, and there they wait a moment for Messi to speak. He’s a quiet...
David Beckham makes first statement on his Qatar World Cup involvement
David Beckham has made his first public statement on his controversial involvement with the World Cup host nation Qatar, telling a US newspaper through a spokesperson that he “has always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world”. “We understand that...
Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions League winner...
Karim Benzema reportedly declines invite to attend France's World Cup final
France star Karim Benzema has declined an invitation from French president Emmanuel Macron to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, according to a report by ESPN. So not only will Benzema not play against Argentina, as France coach Didier Deschamps begrudgingly confirmed on Saturday, he reportedly won't even be in attendance to watch his teammates.
World Cup Now: Luka Modrić, Croatia again defy expectations
Croatia defeated Morocco Saturday 2-1 in the third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. All three goals came in the first half, with Joško Gvardiol and Mislav Oršić scoring for Croatia, while Achraf Dari punched in Morocco's lone goal. On the latest "World Cup Now," Sacha...
Democrats slam FIFA over ban on LGBTQ armbands at World Cup
A group of 30 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday slamming the organization’s ban on players wearing rainbow LGBTQ armbands at the World Cup in Qatar. The signers of the letter, led by Sen. Jeff Merkley (Ore.) and Reps. Mark Pocan (Wis.), Mark Takano (Calif.) and Ritchie Torres (N.Y.),…
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25K jackpot on Argentina-France World Cup final
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final will feature a showdown between reigning world champion France and an immensely talented Argentina team. Not even a veteran scriptwriter could have penned it more perfectly. Especially considering the obstacles both teams have endured as they've battled to arrive at the Final destination. Most...
