Mary Ann Brooks, 84
Mary Ann Brooks, 84, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at Bridle Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care Community in Mahomet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Ronald McDonald House.
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Stella C. Esker, 90
Stella C. Esker, 90, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her home in Teutopolis, surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:15 am, Monday at the church, in the St. Clare Hall. Memorial donations may be given to Effingham County Right to Life or to the Secular Franciscans.
Dessie LaDonna Powell, 80
Dessie LaDonna Powell, 80, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Sam Brooks officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. – noon Monday in the funeral home. A private family burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Traditions Hospice.
Ricki Lynn Lapington, 74
Ricki Lynn Lapington, 74, of Louisville passed away at 10:55 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home in Louisville. Ricki was born on January 14, 1948 in Louisville, the daughter of Arthur Rude and Murel Marie (Moore) Courtright. She married Wayne Lapington on January 12, 1973, in Casey, Illinois and they shared 49 years of marriage. Ricki was a fabricator at Crusade Enterprises in Flora, then later helped her husband with Lapington Water and Lapington Truck Service for many years. Ricki loved her vacations to Florida and Gulf Shores Alabama. She loved the ocean and loved to mushroom hunt in her “secret spot”. Ricki enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends and always made time for her family. Ricki was a woman of strong faith.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Jordan Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for delivery of <5g of meth. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. CRASHES. December 14, 2022. At 7:40 A.M. at the intersection of Banker and Walk a vehicle driven by Natasha...
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Single Vehicle Accident
On Wednesday, 12/14/2022 at 21:50 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in a field in front of 8827 N. 1775th Road. EMS was first to arrive on scene and advised incoming units extrication would be needed for an occupant in the vehicle. Extrication was completed with EMS treating the patient and transporting to St Anthony Hospital.
James Edward “Jim” Hapner, 84
James Edward “Jim” Hapner, 84, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelbyville Community Dialysis Center.
State Ranked Breese Central Hands Altamont 3rd Loss 63-42
24 hours removed from Altamont last took the court, the Indians traveled to Greenville to take part in the Comet Shootout. Altamont squared off with state ranked Breese Central and it was the Cougars who came away victorious 63-42. The game started out with a defensive struggle with both teams...
Effingham Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Effingham Unit #40 Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, December 19th at 6:00pm. Pledge of Allegiance/Call to Order Regular Meeting/ Roll Call. Acknowledgments: The Mason’s, Girls Tennis-Qualify for State in Doubles, Cross Country, Girls Gold Team Qualifies for State, Boys Golf-Sectional Qualifier, Chamber of Commerce Up and Coming Leader, Chamber of Commerce Top Leader Under 40, CEO Presentation.
Brownstown Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Brownstown Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, December 19th at 6:45pm. Consent agenda: Motion to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of the board of education held on Monday, November 21, Motion to approve the Treasurer’s Report, Motion to approve Bills, Motion to approve the 2023 schedule of regular meetings of the Board of Education, Motion to establish substitute rates for cook, secretary, janitor, and sub bus route positions for the remainder of FY 2023 to reflect the increase in Illinois minimum wage as of January 1, 2023.
Google’s surprising top searches for Central Illinois in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Are mochi squishies, blue heeler-corgi mixes, and creme brûlée symbols of Central Illinois? According to Google searches this year, they should be. Google released the top trends searched by metro areas and regions, allowing users to see their local top trends. For Central Illinois, our results can be found within the […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Q&A: Bloomington's new state Rep. Dan Caulkins talks about gun control, SAFE-T Act, and post-election resignations
Those living on Bloomington’s south and east side have a new state representative representing them in Springfield. His name is Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur. He’s represented parts of rural McLean County before. But after Democrats redrew Illinois' political maps, Caulkins' new 88th House District now includes parts of Bloomington too.
Altamont Handles OPH 68-33 On Mega Night In Altamont
On a Friday Mega Night in Altamont, its not how you start its how you finish. As the Indians started out slow but eventually got it going and went on to win 68-33. The game started out great for OPH as they came out and scored the first five points of the game. But those would be the only highlights for the OPH squad for the night. Altamont got it going and Grace Nelson scored eight in the opening quarter. A Skylie Klien three pointer would give the Indians the 19-11 lead after one.
Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board is set to meet on Tuesday, December 20th at Noon. Old Business: Rural Fire Department Radio System; Land Owner Tower Agreement. New Business. General Information/Public Comments. Adjournment. The meeting is set to take place in the third-floor meeting room of the Effingham County...
Effingham City Council to Meet Tuesday
Omnibus Vote Agenda: Regular City Council Meeting Minutes (12/06/2022) – City Clerk Nosbisch; Monthly Permit Summary – Building Official Roedl; Resolution No. 180-2022, Resolution Accepting Proposal from RJN Group for Engineering Services for Rollin Hills and Rickelman Sanitary Force Main Evaluations – City Engineer Thoele; Resolution No. 183-2022, A Resolution Authorizing the Sale of Surplus Real Estate – 306 N. Keller Dr. – City Administrator Miller; Certificate of Project Completion and Release of Bonding for 2022 Sidewalk Replacement Program – Phase 1 – City Engineer Thoele; Certificate of Project Completion and Release of Bonding for Village Square Mall – Nuisance Remediation – Canopy Repair – City Administrator Miller; Certificate of Project Completion and Release of Bonding for 2022 Street Maintenance Oil and Chip Program – City Engineer Thoele; Change Order No. 1 – Jefferson and Second Street Reconstruction – City Engineer Thoele; Change Order No. 1 – Boos Detention Basin Outfall – City Engineer Thoele; Final Change Order No. 1 – 2022 Sidewalk Replacement Program – City Engineer Thoele; Omnibus Vote Agenda Approval.
Teutopolis Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, December 19th at 6:00pm for a Tax Levy Hearing. The regular board meeting will immediately follow. Call Regular Meeting to Order – Immediately Following. Opening Statement – School Board Members Day. Pledge of Allegiance. Recognition of Guests...
Holiday Lights & Festive Sights: Winners Announced
Visit Effingham was thrilled with the amount of participation in our ninth annual holiday light competition Holiday Lights & Festive Sights!. We received over 800 votes in the past week and enjoyed seeing our community continue this festive holiday tradition again this year. We are happy to announce the winners...
