Last week, due to a power outage that lasted about a blink at a treatment plant, Houstonians were told to boil their water for at least three minutes, then let it cool before drinking it. Heck, a Brita Water Filter doesn’t take that long — and you could die of thirst waiting on a Brita. As reported here, the power outage happened around 10 am Sunday, November 27, but Houstonians weren’t told about the potential health hazard until nine hours later. We’ll have a little discussion about that in my office later, okay, Mayor Turner? The concern over Houston’s drinking...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO