orangeobserver.com
Ocoee complex will feature 16 baseball fields
The Ocoee Commission approved the memorandum of understanding between Montierre Development, PLLC and the city of Ocoee during its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting. This will bring the second largest regional sports and entertainment complex, which will consist of 16 baseball fields, nine batting cages, multi-purpose fields, a recreation park and playground areas, a splash pad area, and a welcome center.
orangeobserver.com
Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology celebrates grand opening in Winter Garden
Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology recently celebrated its grand opening in Winter Garden. The privately owned medical practices are known for having served the Central Florida area for 25 years. The businesses offer services and specialties including gynecology and women's health, obstetrics, mental health screening, prenatal care, and infertility counseling. The...
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
Mochinut to Open New Orlando Location
"I chose that location because it is a growing area, but it lacks a place that offers the unique selection of mochi donuts and boba tea that we offer.”
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
bungalower
New Ruth’s Chris now open in Winter Park Village
Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”
villages-news.com
Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry
A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant
I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.
WESH
Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
villages-news.com
Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages
You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
My Favorite Orlando Restaurants
Get your snack on in O Town.Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Orlando, Florida is a bustling city known for its world-class theme parks and attractions. But beyond the roller coasters and magical castles, Orlando is also home to a thriving culinary scene. From fine dining to casual eats, there's no shortage of delicious restaurants in Orlando. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most popular places to grab a bite in the city.
The Dolly Llama Opens Newest Location In Orlando
The Winter Garden location is the fourth location to open as part of the concept’s aggressive and immediate 45-store franchise expansion plan across the country
theapopkavoice.com
Taste of Apopka winners announced
The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for their participation in Taste of Apopka with a Twist. Through the production of the official Passport to Apopka website (produced by YellowJack Media) as well as other modes of advertising, promotion for this event proved to be a success. Participation in this project produced new engagement for our local businesses and overall increased the value and image of The City of Apopka. We are very encouraged by the traction and the reach of our audience in attracting people inside and outside of the Apopka community as they begin to travel and spend their time and money at our local establishments.
Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
Keke’s Breakfast Cafe to Open in Kissimmee
“Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.”
2traveldads.com
Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida
Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
disneybymark.com
UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida
The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
Community searches for solutions to homelessness in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s hard to miss the tents and homeless camps as you drive across Central Florida. People tell Channel 9 the problem is becoming more visible and aggressive. Residents of one neighborhood said they couldn’t use bus stops because of the nearby homeless camps.
WESH
Winter Park High School locked down due to patient loose in the area
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon. Winter Park police officials say the lockdown was ordered after a patient from a nearby VA hospital was seen jumping a fence onto WPHS property. Police searched the buildings and parking lot and the patient...
