Windermere, FL

orangeobserver.com

Ocoee complex will feature 16 baseball fields

The Ocoee Commission approved the memorandum of understanding between Montierre Development, PLLC and the city of Ocoee during its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting. This will bring the second largest regional sports and entertainment complex, which will consist of 16 baseball fields, nine batting cages, multi-purpose fields, a recreation park and playground areas, a splash pad area, and a welcome center.
OCOEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology celebrates grand opening in Winter Garden

Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology recently celebrated its grand opening in Winter Garden. The privately owned medical practices are known for having served the Central Florida area for 25 years. The businesses offer services and specialties including gynecology and women's health, obstetrics, mental health screening, prenatal care, and infertility counseling. The...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
bungalower

New Ruth’s Chris now open in Winter Park Village

Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”
WINTER PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry

A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages

You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Nick Davies

My Favorite Orlando Restaurants

Get your snack on in O Town.Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Orlando, Florida is a bustling city known for its world-class theme parks and attractions. But beyond the roller coasters and magical castles, Orlando is also home to a thriving culinary scene. From fine dining to casual eats, there's no shortage of delicious restaurants in Orlando. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most popular places to grab a bite in the city.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Taste of Apopka winners announced

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for their participation in Taste of Apopka with a Twist. Through the production of the official Passport to Apopka website (produced by YellowJack Media) as well as other modes of advertising, promotion for this event proved to be a success. Participation in this project produced new engagement for our local businesses and overall increased the value and image of The City of Apopka. We are very encouraged by the traction and the reach of our audience in attracting people inside and outside of the Apopka community as they begin to travel and spend their time and money at our local establishments.
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe to Open in Kissimmee

“Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
2traveldads.com

Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida

Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
AUBURNDALE, FL
disneybymark.com

UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
FLORIDA STATE

