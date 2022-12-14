Grand Forks Mayor touts economic impacts of new Epitome Energy soybean crushing plant planned for city

Read full article on original website
Grand Forks mayor "surprised" by Fufeng project decision from Committee on Foreign Investment
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Grand Forks is reacting to the announcement that the federal government is no longer reviewing plans by a Chinese company to build a corn processing plant in the city. "Well initially I was surprised because they had 45 more days. We expected they were...
Fufeng Corn Processing Plant: Angry Citizens in Grand Forks
Citizens came to speak before the Grand Forks City Council on December 6, sharing their concerns about the Fufeng Chinese corn mill project. Fufeng is a $700 million corn processing plant that will extract ingredients for animal nutrition feed formulas. Fufeng has raised concern among citizens who say it will put a toll on local resources, they’re worried about Fufeng’s ties to China and they believe the city council is not completing thorough, intelligent due diligence.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PERMIT FOR SECOND ELECTRICAL SUBSTATION IN WINGER
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday afternoon at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the minutes of their meetings on November 15, 22, and 29. The Consent items also included approving several payments to Johnson Controls for the Facilities Department. The first was in the amount of $6,738 for ADS & MUI Upgrade, the second in the amount of $1,418.20 for changing out leaking heating valves, and $1,000 for four-ball valves. The final item on the Consent Items was to approve a payment to Regents of the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, in the amount of $70 for DANCE Training for Polk County Public Health. The board approved all items unanimously.
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
Cass County Jail: Bomb threat investigated and cleared following anonymous call
(Cass County, ND) -- A bomb threat that was issued at the Cass County Jail has both been investigated and cleared by local authorities. The Red River Regional Dispatch Center says they received an anonymous tip at approximately 9:30 p.m on Saturday. The tip advised of a threat which was located at the Cass County Jail. Multiple local agencies investigated the scene as the jail went into lockdown. Following multiple sweeps from Fargo PD's EOD bomb dog and The Red River Regional Drone Team, authorities say no threats were detected. The Cass County Sheriff's Department, who oversees the county jail, say no credible threat towards inmates or staff is known at this time.
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river.
GF man receives 27 year sentence
A 21-year old Grand Forks man was sentenced on Wednesday to 330 months in jail for a fatal accident in Polk County. Court records show Valentin Mendoza was convicted on two counts of third degree murder. Mendoza was accused of driving a pick-up at a high rate of speed that...
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
