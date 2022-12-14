Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Finance Committee approves housing, dining and graduate tuition increases
The University’s Board of Visitors met in the Rotunda for its quarterly Finance Committee meeting Friday from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. During the meeting, Board members approved price increases on meal plans, housing and graduate tuition as well as funding for various University projects, including the construction of an Olympic Sports Center.
UV Cavalier Daily
Board discusses new graduate programs at Wise, efforts to increase student engagement
The Board of Visitors Committee on the University’s College at Wise met Friday to discuss two new graduate programs at the College at Wise and to hear an update about student engagement following the COVID-19 pandemic. Provost Trisha Folds-Bennett presented a proposal to the Board to establish a nursing...
