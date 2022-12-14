ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
UV Cavalier Daily

Finance Committee approves housing, dining and graduate tuition increases

The University’s Board of Visitors met in the Rotunda for its quarterly Finance Committee meeting Friday from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. During the meeting, Board members approved price increases on meal plans, housing and graduate tuition as well as funding for various University projects, including the construction of an Olympic Sports Center.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy