Illinois State

NBC Chicago

2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History

Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
WORTH COUNTY, MO
Q985

Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child

Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Illinois

Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois

Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid

Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota

A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
MINNESOTA STATE
Field & Stream

Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait

Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
ILLINOIS STATE
GreenMatters

Three Men Receive 100 Wildlife Violations in One of Wyoming’s Biggest Poaching Cases Ever

One of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming's history was finally cracked. On Monday, Dec. 12, three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations, as the result of a seven-year-long investigation that took place across four states and several agencies. The convicted men include Russell Vick of Alabama; Robert Underwood of Oklahoma; and David Underwood of South Dakota, with fines that amounted to more than $300,000 in fines and restitution.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction

On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
DETROIT, MI
97ZOK

10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads

As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

