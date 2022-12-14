Read full article on original website
Related
2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History
Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
The Second Coolest Neighborhood In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in Illinois
Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois
Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid
Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
You Better Think Twice If You Want To Own This Pet in Illinois
It's been more than a decade since I've lived in the Rockford area and for the past 4 years I've been in Montana, but it's nothing like you see on the television series Yellowstone. One part of the TV show that's somewhat accurate is the constant threat of wild animals...
Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait
Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
Three Men Receive 100 Wildlife Violations in One of Wyoming’s Biggest Poaching Cases Ever
One of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming's history was finally cracked. On Monday, Dec. 12, three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations, as the result of a seven-year-long investigation that took place across four states and several agencies. The convicted men include Russell Vick of Alabama; Robert Underwood of Oklahoma; and David Underwood of South Dakota, with fines that amounted to more than $300,000 in fines and restitution.
Driving with Christmas Lights on Your Car in Illinois: Is it Legal?
It's that time of year again! The trees are adorned with twinkling lights, the air is filled with the sound of holiday music, and people all over Illinois are getting into the spirit by decking out their cars with festive decorations. But is it actually legal to drive around with Christmas lights on your car in Illinois?
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads
As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0