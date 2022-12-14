ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Shoppers on the hunt for last-minute holiday bargains

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sprint to fill Santa's sleigh is on as we countdown the final shopping days before Christmas. Friendly Center in Greensboro was packed to the brim, on Saturday, with Santa's helpers looking for that last minute something. From the hunt for the perfect parking spot to...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Westridge Santa tradition continues in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen the Christmas display on Westridge Road in Greensboro?. At first glance, it looks like some normal decorations. If you've lived in the area long enough, you know the Santa display has been around for decades. Some lights. Some garland. A tree. Then, good...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community

While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

There’s Something Fishy This Christmas At Gibson Park

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has brought an early Christmas present to Guilford County anglers. The commission just freshly stocked a pond at Gibson Park. The state’s Wildlife Commission has been increasing seasonal fishing opportunities across central and western North Carolina by stocking surplus trout in select bodies of water – including, most recently, at Guilford County’s Gibson Park at 5207 W. Wendover Ave.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man facing charges, accused of stealing trailer in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a trailer in Reidsville Saturday. Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road. Investigators said when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop...
REIDSVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry in winter

Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
