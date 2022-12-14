Read full article on original website
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Shoppers on the hunt for last-minute holiday bargains
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sprint to fill Santa's sleigh is on as we countdown the final shopping days before Christmas. Friendly Center in Greensboro was packed to the brim, on Saturday, with Santa's helpers looking for that last minute something. From the hunt for the perfect parking spot to...
Hydroplaning pickup causes 2 tractor-trailers to collide on I-85 in Lexington, troopers say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The wet weather likely contributed to a crash early Thursday morning in Davidson County. According to the North Carolina Highway State Patrol, a pickup truck was merging on I-85 from NC 8 in Davidson County and started to hydroplane. A tractor-trailer tried to avoid hitting the hydroplaning pickup truck and […]
Westridge Santa tradition continues in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen the Christmas display on Westridge Road in Greensboro?. At first glance, it looks like some normal decorations. If you've lived in the area long enough, you know the Santa display has been around for decades. Some lights. Some garland. A tree. Then, good...
rhinotimes.com
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
WXII 12
United Way of Greater High Point giving space heaters to those in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and you can too!. It’s called the 'Gift of Warmth' initiative, where UWGHP raises money to buy space heaters for people in need in the community. “This...
rhinotimes.com
There’s Something Fishy This Christmas At Gibson Park
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has brought an early Christmas present to Guilford County anglers. The commission just freshly stocked a pond at Gibson Park. The state’s Wildlife Commission has been increasing seasonal fishing opportunities across central and western North Carolina by stocking surplus trout in select bodies of water – including, most recently, at Guilford County’s Gibson Park at 5207 W. Wendover Ave.
Greensboro shares next steps for temporary pallet homes meant for homeless population
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty temporary shelters for Greensboro's winter homeless program are expected to arrive next week. The city ordered 30 pallet shelters in the fall to house 60 homeless people. Those shelters function as temporary homes with heating and air. The company said the shelters are expected to be delivered Monday.
wfmynews2.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
Scams the BBB says you need to look out for this December
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time of year, you're spending money on holiday gifts and travel. You don't want to be losing money to scams. That's why Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared scams to look out for this December. Compromised account scam. Chances are you've gotten those...
Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
LIST | School delays for Friday, Dec. 16 due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — School districts are announcing a change of plans for Friday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions. It should be noted there could areas throughout the county that will be affected. A few degrees...
New treatment options emerge for Greensboro teen suffering from nearly 5 years of amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — How do you heal something almost no physician has ever seen? Dr. Charles Simkovich and some colleagues have developed a new protocol, over the last couple of decades that works to help concussion sufferers to return to normal. Seventy doctors saw Caitlin Little, examined her and the anterograde amnesia from which […]
Eden family creates Christmas lights synced to music for special cause
EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare. “Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton. In the Fall of...
Man facing charges, accused of stealing trailer in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a trailer in Reidsville Saturday. Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road. Investigators said when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop...
WBTV
Once service is restored, Piedmont Natural Gas to investigate cutting of gas line
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas is continuing to work to restore service to thousands of homes, businesses, and schools in Stanly County. On Tuesday afternoon a third-party contractor cut a six inch gas line that supplies natural gas to the county. “Good news is our crews have...
Tattoo parlors near me: This Kernersville woman’s house isn’t one!
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Sharon Denny loves almost everything about her Kernersville home. She and her husband bought the home back in 1978. The plan was to remodel it and sell it after about five years, but they ended up staying for more than four decades. “It’s close to our...
Mount Airy News
Surry in winter
Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
Duke Energy plans power outage impacting 2,500 effecting parts of Moore Co. Saturday morning
CARTHAGE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Moore County businesses recovering after the power grid attack. Duke Energy is scheduling a power outage for part of Moore County Saturday morning, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Multiple gunshots took down two Duke Energy...
WFMY NEWS2
