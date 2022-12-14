ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Greenville Co. Schools releases new student calendars with earlier start dates

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Students in Greenville County will start and end school a week earlier beginning in 2023.

Greenville County Schools released their final calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

Under the new calendar, the next school year will begin August 8, 2023 and end May 22, 2024.

The 2024-25 school year would also begin August 8 but would end May 23.

The district said the change allows the academic semester to end before winter break, rather than when students return in January.

Greenville County Schools solicited feedback from parents on the schedule when they released the proposed changes in mid-November.

The school district said the feedback they received was very positive, with 74% of those who responded in favor of the change.

‘Hub City Hopper’ trail through downtown Spartanburg is now open

The change allows for midterms, finals, and other state testing to be completed before students leave for winter break, rather than in January, according to the school district.

Districts in South Carolina are required to operate on a “year-round modified calendar” if they begin school before the third Monday in August.

The South Carolina Department of Education said that is where local school boards come into play. It’s members make the final decision on start and end dates for the school year when operating on this modification.

Greenville County Schools reassured parents that while they will be using a “year-round modified calendar,” they will still have a summer break and that the schedule will still be structured the same way as previous calendars.

State law does not define what a “year-round modified calendar” is.

A 2019 memo from the Superintendent of Education to South Carolina school districts stated that the Department of Education would not define “year-round modified calendar” except to say that school terms must be 190 days with 180 days of instruction.

The district said they will continue to release calendars two years in advance, with the 2025-26 student calendar set to release in the fall of 2023.

