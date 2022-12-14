ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV special celebrates 30th anniversary

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Walt Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” captured audiences and critics when it first hit theaters in 1991.

It became the first animated movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards a few months later.

The studio is celebrating the 30th anniversary of that nomination with a TV special that hopes to bring something new to a tale as old as time.

”Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” will air Thursday on ABC and stream on Disney+ the next day.

This fresh take combining animation and live-action performances is led by Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. as Belle opposite Josh Groban’s Beast.

Martin Short and Shania Twain are among the supporting players.

Walt Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will air right on television at WJBF News Channel 6 at 8 P.M. EST.

